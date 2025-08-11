Cave, Suspected To Be Used By Terrorists, Blasted In J&K's Kishtwar

An anti-terror operation is underway in a mountainous area in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district since yesterday. According to the Army, contact was established on Sunday morning following specific intelligence about presence of terrorists in the area. It was followed by heavy firing and explosions.

Today morning, troops blasted a natural cave in the mountains that's suspected to be used as a hideout by terrorists. After massive explosions at the opening of the cave, fire and a plume of smoke erupted. It's unclear if any terrorists were killed in action.

Kishtwar district and seven other districts of Jammu province of Jammu and Kashmir have become a major security challenge because of increased presence of highly trained terrorists from Pakistan. The region was free from terrorism till 2021. Now, it is a site of some of the major terrorist attacks and encounters.

As the security forces are trying to flush out terrorists in the mountains of Kishtwar, hundreds of troops are also engaged in one of the longest anti-terrorist operations in forests of Akhal in Kulgam district.

It's day 11 of the protracted encounter. Two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed on Saturday and two others were injured in the gun battle as terrorists who appear to be well entrenched in the densely forest area fired grenades. The operation at Akhal was launched on August 1. In the initial shootout, one local terrorist was killed but as the encounter spread to the forest area, things have become difficult for forces. Official sources say 10 security forces personnel have been injured during the encounter so far.

Amid heavy firing and occasional explosions, drones were also seen dropping explosives on target areas in thick alpine forests of Akhal.