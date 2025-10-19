J&K Lt Governor In Russia To Bring Back Lord Buddhas Relics

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that exposition of Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to Kalmykia will strengthen the people-to-people ties between India & Russia.

Interacting with media persons after paying his reverent homage to the relics, enshrined at the iconic Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, popularly known as the "Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha, he said that exposition of the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha in Kalmykia is a landmark event that represents a historic homecoming of faith for the Kalmyk people, the only Buddhist nation in Europe, according to an official release from the Ministry of Culture.

It stands as a powerful bridge of spiritual friendship between India and Russia, showcasing India's efforts in cultural ties and the unifying power of the Buddha's teachings.

Lieutenant Governor of J-K presented "Khatak" to the Holy Relics and lit a lamp in the temple. He also offered prayers and presented "Khatak" in front of Bakula Rinpoche. Shina presented a Kashmiri shawl to Shajin Lama and received blessings.

Manoj Sinha arrived in Russia on Friday to bring back the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to India following their exposition in Elista, the Capital city of the Republic of Kalmykia. Shina, who is leading the Indian delegation, was received by the First Deputy Chairman of the Government of Kalmykia, Tserenov Erdni Nikolayevich, Deputy Chairman Dzhambinov Ochir Vladimirovich, and India's Deputy Chief of Mission Nikhilesh Giri. The delegation will accompany the Holy Relics back to India on October 19th 2025.

Earlier in the day, Sinha announced his departure for Kalmykia, saying he would lead the delegation entrusted with bringing back the holy relics of Lord Buddha. In a post on X, the LG's office said, "Leaving for Kalmykia, Russia, where I will lead the delegation to bring back holy relics of Lord Buddha after a week-long exposition. I sincerely thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for this sacred opportunity. 'Om Mamo Buddhaya'. In a powerful display of spiritual devotion and shared cultural heritage, the exposition of Sacred Relics of Lord Buddha from India has drawn an unprecedented response in the Republic of Kalmykia, Russia. As of today, over Ninety Thousand devotees have paid their reverent homage to the relics, enshrined at the iconic Geden Sheddup Choikorling Monastery, popularly known as the "Golden Abode of Shakyamuni Buddha."

The sacred relics, recognised as a National Treasure of India, were brought to the capital city of Elista by a high-level delegation, led by Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and including senior Indian monks. The delegation is conducting special religious services and blessings for the predominantly Buddhist population of Kalmykia, the only region in Europe where Buddhism is the predominant religion.

This historic exposition, the first of its kind in the Russian Republic, is a testament to the deep civilisational bonds between India and Russia. It revives the enduring legacy of the 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche, the revered Buddhist monk and diplomat from Ladakh, who was instrumental in reviving Buddhism in Mongolia and reigniting interest in the Buddha Dharma in Russian regions like Kalmykia, Buryatia, and Tuva.

The event has been organised by the BTI section of the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), the National Museum, and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA). The exposition will continue in the capital city of Elista until October 18, 2025.

