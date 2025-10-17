J&K Revives 150-Year-Old Tradition Of Shifting Capital Between Srinagar, Jammu

The 150-year-old Darbar Move, the biannual tradition of shifting the Jammu and Kashmir capital between Srinagar and Jammu, has been restored, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced today as he completed one year in office.

The tradition was initially scrapped in 2021 by the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, citing cost-cutting measures that he claimed would save around Rs. 200 crore annually. This followed the Central government's 2019 decisions, including the abrogation of Article 370, which had paved the way for such administrative changes.

"We had promised to restore the Darbar move. The Cabinet has approved the restoration of the Darbar Move. It has also received a nod from the Lt Governor. Today I have signed the order," said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Hours later, the J&K General Administration Department issued a formal order on the Darbar move, and all the government offices, including the Chief Minister's office, will start functioning from Jammu, the winter capital.

The practice was started by Maharaja Gulab Singh in 1872 to move the capital to Jammu in the winter and to Srinagar during the summer, and provide administrative access to people in both regions.

Stopping the Darbar move had an impact on Jammu in particular. Traders say they suffered a great deal and consistently demanded the revival of long-held traditions in J&K.

In 2022, the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industries launched a campaign for the restoration of the Darbar Move and observed a complete strike against the LG administration.

Both trader bodies and political groups say the Darbar move has not only been a means of livelihood for people in Jammu but also a strong symbol of coexistence and communal harmony in J&K.

"Ending this tradition has badly hit the economy of Jammu. The restoration of the Darbar Move is a welcome step," said a trade leader.

Jammu is a strong bastion of the BJP, and though sections of society, including local traders, had initially welcomed the Centre's August 5, 2019, decisions, many later believed the region faced adverse consequences.