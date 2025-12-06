Road Rage On Camera: J&K Cop Slaps Man, Tosses His Phone After Argument

A disturbing video has emerged from Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, where a man alleged that he was assaulted and wrongfully detained by a police officer. On Wednesday, Anzar Majid Malik lodged a police complaint, stating that Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Mohd Maqbool Dar assaulted him.

Upholding its zero-tolerance policy towards any misconduct within the force, Doda Police have set the due legal process into motion. A further investigation into the case is underway. The video of the assault has gone viral on social media.