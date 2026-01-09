Srinagar Sees Season's Coldest Night At -6 Degrees Celsius

On Thursday, Srinagar recorded its coldest night of the season at minus 6 degrees Celsius as Jammu and Kashmir continues to be under the grip of an intense cold wave. While the days are unusually sunny and the temperature is above normal at 11 degrees in Srinagar, the minimum temperature remains several degrees below freezing point.

Several water bodies have frozen in Srinagar. Meanwhile, the weather forecast has said that a further dip in minimum temperature is expected across Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days.

In Gulmarg, the minimum temperature has been hovering between minus 7 and minus 9 degrees Celsius over the last few days. The famous ski destination at the hill station has received snowfall, but it is still too early to start skiing.

While higher reaches in Jammu and Kashmir have recently received snowfall, there is no snow in the plains.

In the Ladakh region, Drass and Nyoma have been the coldest places. While the minimum temperature in Drass settled at minus 24, it was minus 21 degrees in Nyoma near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).