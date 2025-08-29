Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Cop Caught On Camera Slapping Civilian In Srinagar; Probe Ordered

A video purportedly showing the policeman slapping made rounds on social media and prompted the inquiry.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Cop Caught On Camera Slapping Civilian In Srinagar; Probe Ordered
The incident got people raising questions on social media about the conduct of the police
Srinagar:

An inquiry has been ordered against a traffic policeman for allegedly slapping a person in the Bemina locality here, an officer said on Friday.

A video purportedly showing the policeman slapping made rounds on social media and prompted the inquiry.

The video, caught on a mobile phone by a passerby, showed the traffic police having a heated argument with a civilian while checking his vehicle documents, and within moments, slapping him.

The video showed the policeman trying to stop the person from recording and taking a swing at him, prompting the person to say, "Look at this 'gunda gardi' (hooliganism)." The incident got people raising questions on social media about the conduct and accountability of the police.

"Taking suo motu cognisance of the viral video where a traffic cop is seen slapping someone, a fact-finding enquiry has been initiated," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic City Srinagar Aijaz Ahmad said. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Srinagar, Srinagar Traffic Cop, Srinagar News
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com