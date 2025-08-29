Cop Caught On Camera Slapping Civilian In Srinagar; Probe Ordered

An inquiry has been ordered against a traffic policeman for allegedly slapping a person in the Bemina locality here, an officer said on Friday.

A video purportedly showing the policeman slapping made rounds on social media and prompted the inquiry.

The video, caught on a mobile phone by a passerby, showed the traffic police having a heated argument with a civilian while checking his vehicle documents, and within moments, slapping him.

Viral Video of Traffic Cop Slapping Civilian Took Social Media to Storm



Fact-Finding Inquiry Ordered, Says SSP Traffic City Srinagar pic.twitter.com/sEzfyRWjkA — Kashmir Student Alerts (@TheOfficialKSA) August 29, 2025

The video showed the policeman trying to stop the person from recording and taking a swing at him, prompting the person to say, "Look at this 'gunda gardi' (hooliganism)." The incident got people raising questions on social media about the conduct and accountability of the police.

"Taking suo motu cognisance of the viral video where a traffic cop is seen slapping someone, a fact-finding enquiry has been initiated," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic City Srinagar Aijaz Ahmad said.

