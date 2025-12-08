Detained Chinese Man's J&K, Ladakh Trip Under Scanner, Phone Sent For Forensic Exam

The mobile phone of a Chinese man who has been detained in Srinagar for violating visa norms and visiting strategic and sensitive areas in Ladakh and Kashmir without permission has been sent for forensic analysis to determine if he leaked sensitive information.

Hu Congtai, who arrived in Delhi on November 19 on a tourist visa, allegedly visited restricted areas, including Leh, Zanskar and various locations in Kashmir Valley, without registering with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The 29-year-old stayed in Zanskar for three days, visiting monasteries and places of strategic importance, despite his visa only permitting him to visit select Buddhist religious destinations, such as Varanasi, Agra, New Delhi, Jaipur, Sarnath, Gaya, and Kushinagar.

Hu's itinerary took him to various sensitive locations, including the Buddhist Monastery in Hawrwan and Buddhist Ruins in Awantipora in South Kashmir, which is close to the Army's Victor Force headquarters, Hazratbal shrine, Shankracharya Hill, Dal Lake and Mughal Garden.

On his arrival in India, he managed to acquire an Indian SIM card from an open market, further raising suspicions about his activities.

His browsing history showed searches related to CRPF deployment, Article 370 abrogation, etc. Security agencies are also trying to find out whether he has deleted browsing history.

During questioning, Hu has feigned ignorance about visa norm violations, but authorities are determined to uncover the truth behind his suspicious movements. He told investigators that he had studied Physics at Boston University and had been putting up in the United States for the last nine years. He claimed that he was a travel enthusiast and his passport showed that he had visited places like the US, New Zealand, Brazil, Fiji and Hong Kong.

Hu was taken to Police Post Humhama in Budgam district near Srinagar Airport for questioning, where authorities are working to unravel the mystery surrounding his activities in India.