Video: Wild Bear Spotted In Srinagar, Sparks Panic Among Locals

A wild bear appears to have lost its way after straying into the outskirts of the Srinagar city. For the last few days, the animal has been roaming across areas from Kashmir University to the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), while teams from the Wildlife Department teams have been trying, unsuccessfully, to capture it.

The bear was last week sighted along a road near Hazratbal before being chased by a pack of stray dogs into the girls' hostel of Kashmir University at Naseem Bagh. The animal was seen climbing a pole and then jumping into the hostel premises as the dogs pursued it, shows a video that has since gone viral on social media.

As news about the incident spread, university officials and Wildlife Department teams reached the spot to capture the animal. However, the bear managed to flee, and moments later a CCTV footage captured it entering the residence of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in the Nigeen area, only a few hundred meters away from the Naseem Bagh area.

The next day, university authorities declared the campus safe, saying the bear was no longer present there, while surveillance will continue around the campus as a precautionary measure.

On Monday late evening, panic gripped the Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) - the Valley's premier healthcare institute - when the bear was spotted inside its premises. SKIMS is located around 4.5 kilometers from the Kashmir University.

The institute's director, along with Wildlife Department teams, rushed to the area ensure patients' safety. A CCTV video from the institute showed the bear climbing a steel mesh to enter the campus. Once again, stray dogs chased it away.

In another clip, the bear was seen walking casually inside the institute. Rescue teams have since laid a large trap to capture, but the animal remains elusive.

In a statement, the SKIMS PRO said the institute has taken prompt safety measures after a bear was sighted on Monday, sparking concern among students, staff, and residents. CCTV footage has confirmed the presence of the animal. Acting on the directions of Director SKIMS & EOSG, Prof M Ashraf Ganie, the Wildlife Department was immediately informed and requested to provide necessary assistance to prevent any untoward incident," it said.

It said the authorities have advised everyone on campus to remain alert, avoid isolated areas, and report any unusual activity until the situation is fully resolved.

Meanwhile, an official said the bear was first sighted on November 25 near Dalgate area, then it moved toward Kashmir University side in Hazratbal, then nearby Habbak area, and was sighted inside SKIMS premises on Monday evening. "Several teams have been deployed around these areas to capture the animal and prevent any untoward incident," he said.