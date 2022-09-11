Video: Wild Bear, Cub Spotted In Srinagar, Residents Told To Stay Indoors

The bears were first spotted in Rajbagh and then in Lal Mandi, where they reportedly injured a person, the officials said.

Efforts to trap the bears are underway but they are yet to be located.

Srinagar:

Police in Srinagar on Sunday advised residents to take precautions and stay indoors after a wild bear and its cub were seen roaming in the city, officials said in Srinagar.

Efforts to trap the bears are underway but the forest department personnel haven't been able to locate them yet, they said.

