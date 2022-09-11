Video: Wild Bear, Cub Spotted In Srinagar, Residents Told To Stay Indoors

Efforts to trap the bears are underway but they are yet to be located.

Police in Srinagar on Sunday advised residents to take precautions and stay indoors after a wild bear and its cub were seen roaming in the city, officials said in Srinagar.

One Wild Bear & a small Cub are roaming in Rajbagh locality of Srinagar. Wildlife officials & Police are on the job. Citizens of this & nearby areas are advised to remain indoors till it is caught. If anyone notices/sees the bear, pls inform at SHO Rajbagh's number 7006572050 pic.twitter.com/RLd5nWPOsT — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) September 11, 2022

The bears were first spotted in Rajbagh and then in Lal Mandi, where they reportedly injured a person, the officials said.

Efforts to trap the bears are underway but the forest department personnel haven't been able to locate them yet, they said.

