Security Stepped Up At Main Venue Of Independence Day Function In Srinagar

A tight security blanket has been thrown around Bakshi Stadium, the main venue of Independence Day function in Jammu and Kashmir, to ensure incident-free celebrations in the valley.

A full dress rehearsal of the parade was held here on Wednesday at the Bakshi Stadium where Divisional Commissioner V K Bhiduri took the salute at the march past.

"We have made multi-tier security arrangements for the Independence Day celebrations. High rise spotters have been deployed to maintain vigil," Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone V K Birdi told reporters here after the full dress rehearsal.

He said all the possibilities have been taken into consideration while drafting the security plan to ensure peaceful independence day.

After today's parade at the stadium, artists and school kids performed at a cultural programme highlighting the diversity of Jammu and Kashmir.

Contingents of police, security forces and school children took part in the full dress rehearsal parade.

