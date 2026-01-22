10 Army Personnel Killed, 10 Injured As Vehicle Falls Into Gorge In J&K's Doda

Ten Army personnel were killed and ten others injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Thursday.

Officials said the bulletproof army vehicle, a Casspir, was heading for an operation when it veered off the Bhaderwah-Chamba interstate road at Khanni top and plunged into the gorge.

"Deeply saddened at the loss of lives of 10 of our brave Indian Army soldiers in an unfortunate road accident in Doda. We will always remember the outstanding service and supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers. My deepest condolences to the grieving families," Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said in a post on X.

"In this moment of profound sorrow, the entire nation stands united with the bereaved families in solidarity and support. 10 Injured soldiers have been airlifted to the hospital," he added.

He also said that he has directed the senior officials to ensure the best possible treatment for the injured.