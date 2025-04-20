Planning A Srinagar Getaway Like Hina Khan? Don't Miss These 5 Experiences

Drop whatever you are doing and head straight to Hina Khan's Instagram handle. The actress, who is currently battling stage 3 breast cancer, dropped a bunch of pictures and a video from her trip to Srinagar — and trust us, her post screams travel goals from miles away. Hina made the most of her time in the stunning location — from fishing in Dal Lake to strolling along the banks of the Jhelum, from exploring charming local markets to relishing some delicious authentic Kashmiri food, she did it all. Oh, and Hina also shared a video where she is seen plucking some fresh, home-grown produce.

The note attached to the post read, “From a little fishing excursion in the Dal to Pranayam sessions in the middle of the Dal, pleasant walks and coffee by the Jhelum, road trips, Gorgeous sunsets, traditional markets, samovar chai te Kashmiri Thani tchot (best breakfast ever BTW) masjid ki Azaan, family functions, Nadru love, plucking home grown produce.. ALL THINGS KASHMIRI.. Therapy, Healing.”

If you are also planning a trip to Srinagar, here are 5 things you can add to your itinerary:

1. Stay On A Houseboat: Skip the regular hotel scene and spend at least one night on a traditional wooden houseboat. They are full of vintage charm, carved details and that gentle rocking on the water will lull you to sleep like a baby.

2. Stroll Through Mughal Gardens: Srinagar's Mughal Gardens – Shalimar Bagh, Nishat Bagh and Chashme Shahi – are straight out of a period drama. These spots are ideal for an afternoon stroll, a lazy picnic or even a quiet journaling session.

3. Relish Wazwan Meal: Wazwan is the pride of Kashmiri cuisine – a multi-course meat extravaganza served on a large plate. Dishes like rogan josh, tabak maaz and gushtaba are rich, flavorful and unforgettable.

4. Visit Hazratbal Shrine: Located right by the lake, the Hazratbal Shrine is not just a sacred site – it is also incredibly peaceful and beautiful. The white marble structure against the Himalayan backdrop creates a stunning sight.

5. Watch the Sunset from Pari Mahal: This lesser-known spot is a total gem. Pari Mahal sits above Dal Lake and gives you panoramic views of the whole city. Visit in the evening for a peaceful golden hour experience.