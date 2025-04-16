This Pristine Meghalaya Village Delighted Sachin Tendulkar - What You Should Know

Sachin Tendulkar recently shared a special snippet of his trip to Meghalaya - a visit to a village that has been named the cleanest in Asia. Sachin's video shows him roaming around Mawlynnong village, interacting with the locals and learning more about the place. He was evidently left fascinated by his surroundings. In the reel, he is seen walking down streets lined with lush greenery. He also smilingly posed with a group of local children for a photo as they chanted his name. In the caption, he wrote, "No filters needed, when a village looks as beautiful as Mawlynnong. When there's pristine cleanliness outside, one feels a sense of calm and serenity inside." Take a look below:

More About Mawlynnong:

Also sometimes called "God's Own Garden", Mawlynnong is known for its simple yet breathtaking beauty. Discover India magazine had named it the cleanest village in Asia. It is located in the East Khasi Hills and is home to the Khasi people, who continue to practice and preserve their traditional lifestyle. The surroundings here are characterised by different fruit orchards, gushing streams, evergreen vegetation of various sizes and a harmonious sense of balance. It is surrounded by lush forests and rolling hills that come together to form a picturesque landscape.

One of the most well-known attractions for travellers in Meghalaya - the Nohwet Living Root Bridge - is located near Mawlynnong. This unique structure was crafted by weaving the roots of the Ficus Elastica tree to form an intricate framework. Generations of people contributed to its building and maintenance. A "living root bridge" like this one is considered a prime example of traditional Khasi architecture. It was essential for people to travel and transport goods across different terrain, thus enabling trade and movement from one point to another.

