Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Watch: This Bamboo Rollercoaster Ride From Meghalaya Is Winning Hearts Online

The viral video shows a creative bamboo roller roaster for kids in Meghalaya.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Watch: This Bamboo Rollercoaster Ride From Meghalaya Is Winning Hearts Online
Kids enjoy bamboo rollercoaster ride. (Image:Instagram/travelling.shillong)

Meghalaya, the Abode of Clouds, is a sought-after destination for nature lovers. The misty wonderland is dotted with verdant hills, hidden caves and cascading waterfalls, luring tourists with its pristine beauty. Now, a video from Meghalaya has surfaced on the internet, highlighting the simple and peaceful lifestyle of the locals. The clip, posted by a travel page on Instagram (@travelling.shillong), showcases kids having the time of their lives on a rollercoaster. But wait, the amusement park ride is no ordinary one. It is made entirely of bamboo.

The video opens to youngsters gleefully sliding down bamboo-crafted tracks, enjoying a joyful ride. They sit on a sledge-like structure (made from bamboo) and glide all the way down. It indeed looks thrilling. The quaint, hamlet-like setting, surrounding hills and clear skies add an extra layer of charm. Sometime into the reel, we see a person operating the tracks manually. He changes the bamboo-made tracks with his hands, altering the course as the sledge shifts to a different track.

The side note read, “Bamboo roller coaster? This village-made ride looks too fun to resist, but is it only for kids? Watch as kids enjoy this bamboo roller coaster ride in a village. The bamboo coaster challenge! Who says roller coasters have to be fancy? This village-made ride is a must-try!”

So far, the video has amassed over 2.8 million views. The post received a flurry of reactions.

“This could fix me, I swear,” admitted a user. “Doraemon ka scene yad aa gaya (This reminded me of a Doraemon scene)”, hinting at the popular animated manga series.

“Creativity at its peak,” said an individual. A person dubbed the eco-friendly ride as “Technologiaaa.” A kid-at-heart commented, “Looks really fun.”

Also Read: From Screams To Stunning Themes: 10 Of The Best Roller Coasters In The World

“Life without smartphones,” read a thought-provoking remark. A user pointed out, “ (These) kids will have pure, innocent and diligent hearts growing in this kind of environment.”

If you are keen on experiencing Meghalaya's village life, then do visit Mawlynnong — dubbed the cleanest village in Asia. This hamlet offers a glimpse into the people's sustainable way of living and warm hospitality.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Meghalaya, Travel News, Roller Coaster
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now