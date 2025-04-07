Watch: This Bamboo Rollercoaster Ride From Meghalaya Is Winning Hearts Online

Meghalaya, the Abode of Clouds, is a sought-after destination for nature lovers. The misty wonderland is dotted with verdant hills, hidden caves and cascading waterfalls, luring tourists with its pristine beauty. Now, a video from Meghalaya has surfaced on the internet, highlighting the simple and peaceful lifestyle of the locals. The clip, posted by a travel page on Instagram (@travelling.shillong), showcases kids having the time of their lives on a rollercoaster. But wait, the amusement park ride is no ordinary one. It is made entirely of bamboo.

The video opens to youngsters gleefully sliding down bamboo-crafted tracks, enjoying a joyful ride. They sit on a sledge-like structure (made from bamboo) and glide all the way down. It indeed looks thrilling. The quaint, hamlet-like setting, surrounding hills and clear skies add an extra layer of charm. Sometime into the reel, we see a person operating the tracks manually. He changes the bamboo-made tracks with his hands, altering the course as the sledge shifts to a different track.

The side note read, “Bamboo roller coaster? This village-made ride looks too fun to resist, but is it only for kids? Watch as kids enjoy this bamboo roller coaster ride in a village. The bamboo coaster challenge! Who says roller coasters have to be fancy? This village-made ride is a must-try!”

So far, the video has amassed over 2.8 million views. The post received a flurry of reactions.

“This could fix me, I swear,” admitted a user. “Doraemon ka scene yad aa gaya (This reminded me of a Doraemon scene)”, hinting at the popular animated manga series.

“Creativity at its peak,” said an individual. A person dubbed the eco-friendly ride as “Technologiaaa.” A kid-at-heart commented, “Looks really fun.”

“Life without smartphones,” read a thought-provoking remark. A user pointed out, “ (These) kids will have pure, innocent and diligent hearts growing in this kind of environment.”

If you are keen on experiencing Meghalaya's village life, then do visit Mawlynnong — dubbed the cleanest village in Asia. This hamlet offers a glimpse into the people's sustainable way of living and warm hospitality.