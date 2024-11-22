From Screams To Stunning Themes: 10 Of The Best Roller Coasters In The World

Here are some of the most popular roller coasters in the world. (Photo: iStock)

Calling all adventure seekers! If you love hopping on rides to feel that adrenaline rush and scream out loud, only to try an even more daring one, then it's time to explore roller coasters from around the world. A roller coaster is a thrilling ride that carries passengers on a train-like vehicle through steep inclines, sharp turns, and other exciting elements. From the tallest to the fastest to the most unique and visually stunning, here are some of the best roller coasters that daring souls would love to conquer.

Hold Tight! Here Are 10 Scary Yet Awesome Roller Coasters Worldwide:

1. Steel Vengeance, United States

Steel Vengeance is a steel roller coaster at Cedar Point in Sandusky, Ohio, USA. This high-speed, hyper-hybrid roller coaster flips riders upside down four times. Passengers experience intense accelerations, weightlessness, and dynamic shifts in longitudinal, lateral, and vertical directions. Standing 205 feet tall, it reaches speeds of 74 mph and lasts 2 minutes and 30 seconds, including almost 30 seconds of airtime - the most on any roller coaster worldwide.

2. Ride to Happiness, Belgium

The Ride to Happiness is a steel-spinning roller coaster at Plopsaland De Panne in Adinkerke, Belgium. As Europe's first extreme spinning coaster, it catapults riders to 90 km/h twice and flips them upside down five times. The freely rotating cars ensure every ride feels unique. The coaster stretches nearly one kilometre in length and rises 35 meters at its peak.

3. Eejanaika, Japan

Eejanaika, a steel fourth-dimension hypercoaster at Fuji-Q Highland in Fujiyoshida, Japan, boasts the highest total number of revolutions in the world. This ferocious 2-minute ride begins with an epic first drop. At its highest point of 76 meters, the coaster ascends backwards via a conveyor and then plunges straight down. Riders experience three types of rotations: back-and-forth seat spins, loops, and twisting turns.

4. Leviathan, Canada

Leviathan is a steel roller coaster at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ontario. At 306 feet (93.27 meters), it is Canada's tallest and fastest roller coaster. Riders climb to the park's highest peak before plunging down a steep 80-degree drop at a blistering 148 km/h-faster than most trains in Canada!

5. Jurassic World VelociCoaster, United States

Jurassic World VelociCoaster, located at Universal Islands of Adventure in Orlando, Florida, blends breathtaking thrills with lifelike Velociraptors. As Florida's fastest and tallest launch coaster, it accelerates riders to 70 mph in just 2.4 seconds right at the start, hurtling them through the Raptor paddock and narrowly escaping the terrifying creatures.

6. Battlestar Galactica: Human vs. Cylon, Singapore

Battlestar Galactica: Human vs. Cylon at Universal Studios Singapore features a pair of steel, duelling roller coasters. The blue track offers an inverted roller coaster experience for thrill-seekers, while the red track is a traditional seated roller coaster suited for families. At 42.5 meters (139 feet), they are the tallest duelling coasters in the world.

7. Zadra, Poland

Zadra, the world's tallest hybrid roller coaster, is located at Energylandia in Zator, Poland. With a structure made of wood and a steel track, Zadra offers a 90-degree drop, three inversions, and a top speed of 121 km/h. The ride lasts 1 minute and 50 seconds and is a must-try for adrenaline junkies.

8. Taiga, Finland

Taiga is a steel roller coaster at Linnanmaki Amusement Park in Helsinki, Finland. It is the tallest, fastest, and longest roller coaster in the country. With a top speed of 106 km/h and four inversions, the ride delivers weightless sensations and thrilling stomach-flipping moments.

9. Space Mountain, United States

Space Mountain is an indoor roller coaster in Tomorrowland at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom in Bay Lake, Florida. Unlike other intense roller coasters, it caters to children aged seven and above (minimum height: 44 inches/112 cm). Riders enjoy a cosmic journey with shooting stars, celestial satellites, and swirling wormholes, all set to a futuristic soundtrack.

10. Big Thunder Mountain, Paris

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad at Disneyland Park (Paris) is a family-friendly mine train roller coaster with steep drops and dives under raging waterfalls. Set in the fictional Wild West mining town of Thunder Mesa, the ride combines thrilling heights with immersive storytelling.

