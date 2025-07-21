Donald Trump Posts AI Video Of Barack Obama's Arrest: "No One Is Above Law"

US President Donald Trump on Monday stepped up his attack on Barack Obama by posting an AI-generated video of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arresting the former President in the Oval Office.

The video, posted on Truth Social, begins with Obama saying, "especially the President is above the law". It then features many US politicians stating, "no one is above the law." The clip then switches to an AI-generated video of Obama being handcuffed by two FBI agents in the same office he once occupied as the President. Trump can be seen sitting and smiling during the "arrest".

The fake video ends with Obama standing inside jail, wearing the prison's orange jumpsuit.

Trump did not issue a disclaimer for the video being fictional - a move reportedly slammed by critics, who called him "deeply irresponsible."

This comes weeks after Trump accused Obama of a "high-level election fraud".

Last week, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard revealed that she has "striking" and "overwhelming" evidence of ex-Obama officials allegedly manufacturing the Trump-Russia collusion theory after the 2016 election to prevent Trump's presidency. She called for a trial of the former Obama administration.

"Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicised and weaponised by the most powerful people in the Obama administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President Donald Trump, subverting the will of the American people and undermining our democratic republic," she wrote on X.

The Office of the DNI (ODNI), however, released a 114-page document detailing evidence that, before the November 2016 election, the Intelligence Community consistently assessed that Russia was "probably not trying to influence the election by using cyber means."

It also mentioned that on December 8, 2016, a draft of the President's daily brief stated that Russia "did not impact recent US election results" by conducting malicious cyber activities against US election infrastructure.