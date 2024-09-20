10 Of The Best Scuba Diving Destinations In The World You Can't Miss

Brace yourselves to be amazed by the underwater world. (Photo: iStock)

If your travels only explore the land, you're missing out on the serene experience of discovering the underwater world. With oceans covering more than 70 per cent of Earth, an underwater diving experience can reveal the ocean's incredible wonders. Scuba diving is an underwater diving where divers use a self-contained breathing apparatus (SCUBA) to breathe underwater for extended periods. If scuba diving has always been on your list, now is the time to explore. Here are 10 of the most beautiful and incredible scuba diving destinations in the world:

Here Are The 10 Best Places For Scuba Diving In The World:

1. Richelieu Rock, Near Phuket, Thailand

Richelieu Rock is a dive site in Thailand, located in the Andaman Sea. It's a hotspot for marine life, far from the nearest island and even farther from the mainland. Here, you can see red and purple soft corals and several creatures like sea horses, pineapplefish, harlequin shrimp, porcelain crabs, ghost pipefish, and more.

2. SS Thistlegorm Wreck, Egyptian Red Sea

The SS Thistlegorm, located in the northern Red Sea, is one of the most famous and historically significant wreck dives in the world. Wreck diving involves exploring the wreckage of ships, aircraft, and other artificial structures. Once a British transport ship, it was sunk in 1941 by a German airstrike. If you're a history enthusiast, this is a must-visit dive site for you.

SS Thistlegorm Wreck, Egyptian Red Sea Photo Credit: iStock

3. Galapagos Islands, Ecuador

The Galapagos Islands are one of the best diving destinations in the world. Darwin Island is the most popular spot for diving here. With great visibility and stunning geological formations, you can find plenty of fascinating marine life like endemic marine iguanas, penguins, sunfish, Galapagos sharks, whale sharks, silky sharks, schooling hammerheads, manta rays, and more.

Galapagos Islands, Ecuador Photo Credit: iStock

4. Havelock and Neil Islands, Andaman Islands, India

Havelock and Neil Islands in the Andaman Islands offer some of the best diving in the region. Divers can explore sloping reefs, coral gardens, steep walls, and sandy bottoms. The diverse underwater landscapes make this a favourite spot for both beginners and experienced divers.

5. North Horn, Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Located in Osprey Reef, North Horn is a famous dive site known for its shark viewing and vibrant, coral-encrusted walls. It features drift diving and deep diving. Here, you can encounter various species of sharks, including grey, silvertip, hammerhead, tiger, and wobbegong sharks.

6. Maldives

The Maldives is renowned for its pristine reefs and abundant marine life. With a tropical climate and warm temperatures year-round, the Maldives can be dived at any time. The area's "underwater cleaning stations" (pinnacles that draw large fish to have their gills, teeth, and carapaces cleaned by smaller ones) attract manta rays, whale sharks, and turtles.

7. Maine, USA

The cold Atlantic waters off the coast of Maine offer some unique and thrilling dive sites. Saco Bay and Biddeford Pool are popular shore-entry dive spots, where divers can observe harbour seals, crabs, and lobsters hiding among rocks. Diving with lobsters is an exciting endeavour at Maine dive sites.

8. Great Blue Hole, Belize

The Great Blue Hole, located at Lighthouse Reef near Belize City, is one of the most unique dive sites in the world. This massive ocean sinkhole is so vast it can be seen from space. The dive is deep and tranquil, with incredible geological formations like stalactites and stalagmites. The area is also home to various species of sharks.

Great Blue Hole, Belize Photo Credit: iStock

9. Raja Ampat, Indonesia

Raja Ampat, in Indonesia's eastern Papua province, is a dream destination for many seasoned divers. Raja Ampat sits at the crossroads of the Indian and Pacific oceans, making it a biodiversity hotspot. This region is home to around 75 per cent of the world's coral species and more than 1,500 species of fish. Divers can expect vibrant coral gardens, schools of tropical fish, and the chance to encounter manta rays.

Raja Ampat, Indonesia Photo Credit: iStock

10. Seychelles, East Africa

The Seychelles' dedication to conservation has resulted in nearly half of the country being preserved as national parks. This commitment has allowed marine life to thrive in its waters. A climate that favours diving throughout the year, transparent waters, rare species, and unusual underwater topography make this one of the best places for an unforgettable diving experience. Popular diving spots include Mahe, Praslin, and La Digue.

Bookmark this list for your next scuba diving adventure and brace yourself to be moved by an experience like no other.