This Rajasthan Hotel Has Been Ranked Among The World's 50 Best Hotels For 2024

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 were announced in London (Photo: Instagram/ thesujanlife)

The World's 50 Best Hotels for 2024 were announced at an awards ceremony in London on September 17. This is the second edition of this particular ranking and the list covers 37 destinations across six continents, including 15 new entries. A single hotel from India made it to the prestigious list: Sujan Jawai in Rajasthan was ranked 43rd. The luxury wilderness retreat boasts ten tented suites spread across a spectacular camp setting. Guest experiences include tracking leopards, relishing bush breakfasts, enjoying yoga and spa sessions outdoors and indulging in locavore-inspired meals under the stars.

Also Read: Two Indian Restaurants On 2024 List Of World's Best Restaurants Ranked 51-100

The World's 50 Best Hotels describes Sujan Jawai as "a rare proposition". It adds, "It's a story of harmony - a sympatico between man and nature; a merging of tradition and modernity, of luxury and untamed wild beauty. Think part safari camp, part design darling, part destination diner and you'll get the idea." Sujan Jawai was established by Jaisal and Anjali Singh in 2013. It is a part of the international Relais & Chateaux association, which includes selected Indian properties. Talking about the win, Jaisal Singh declared, "We are elated to be recognised among The World's 50 Best Hotels. This accolade is a testament to the years of commitment to providing unparalleled luxury hospitality and creating memorable times for our guests."

Also Read: This Mumbai Restaurant Has Been Named The Best Restaurant In India For 2024

19 Asian hotels have been featured on The World's 50 Best Hotels list this year, highlighting the continent's dominance in the hospitality industry. The top three hotels in the world are Capella (Bangkok), Passalacqua (Lake Como) and Rosewood (Hong Kong). Check out the complete list below:

Here Are The World's 50 Best Hotels For 2024:

Capella, Bangkok Passalacqua, Lake Como Rosewood, Hong Kong Cheval Blanc, Paris The Upper House, Hong Kong Raffles, Singapore Aman, Tokyo Soneva Fushi, Maldives Atlantis The Royal, Dubai Nihi Sumba, Sumba Island Claridge's, London Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok Raffles London at The OWO Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River Hotel de Crillon, Paris Chable, Yucatan, Chochola Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes Maroma, Riviera Maya Four Seasons Firenze, Florence Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi Desa Potato Head, Bali Bulgari, Tokyo The Lana, Dubai Rosewood, Sao Paulo The Calile, Brisbane The Siam, Bangkok Park Hyatt, Kyoto Mount Nelson, Cape Town One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit The Carlyle, New York La Mamounia, Marrakech Four Seasons, Madrid Capella, Singapore Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Surfside Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles Eden Rock, St. Barths Aman, New York Royal Mansour, Marrakech Amangalla, Galle Le Bristol, Paris Gleneagles, Auchterarder Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone Sujan Jawai, Rajasthan Singita, Kruger National Park Six Senses Zighy Bay, Zaghi The Connaught, London The Brando, Tetiaroa Hotel Esencia, Tulum The Tasman, Hobart Kokomo Private Island, Yaukuve Levu Island

Also Read: This Bengaluru Bar Was Just Named The Best Bar In India For 2024