This Rajasthan Hotel Has Been Ranked Among The World's 50 Best Hotels For 2024

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 were announced in London (Photo: Instagram/ thesujanlife)
The World's 50 Best Hotels for 2024 were announced at an awards ceremony in London on September 17. This is the second edition of this particular ranking and the list covers 37 destinations across six continents, including 15 new entries. A single hotel from India made it to the prestigious list: Sujan Jawai in Rajasthan was ranked 43rd. The luxury wilderness retreat boasts ten tented suites spread across a spectacular camp setting. Guest experiences include tracking leopards, relishing bush breakfasts, enjoying yoga and spa sessions outdoors and indulging in locavore-inspired meals under the stars.
The World's 50 Best Hotels describes Sujan Jawai as "a rare proposition". It adds, "It's a story of harmony - a sympatico between man and nature; a merging of tradition and modernity, of luxury and untamed wild beauty. Think part safari camp, part design darling, part destination diner and you'll get the idea." Sujan Jawai was established by Jaisal and Anjali Singh in 2013. It is a part of the international Relais & Chateaux association, which includes selected Indian properties. Talking about the win, Jaisal Singh declared, "We are elated to be recognised among The World's 50 Best Hotels. This accolade is a testament to the years of commitment to providing unparalleled luxury hospitality and creating memorable times for our guests."
19 Asian hotels have been featured on The World's 50 Best Hotels list this year, highlighting the continent's dominance in the hospitality industry. The top three hotels in the world are Capella (Bangkok), Passalacqua (Lake Como) and Rosewood (Hong Kong). Check out the complete list below:
Here Are The World's 50 Best Hotels For 2024:
- Capella, Bangkok
- Passalacqua, Lake Como
- Rosewood, Hong Kong
- Cheval Blanc, Paris
- The Upper House, Hong Kong
- Raffles, Singapore
- Aman, Tokyo
- Soneva Fushi, Maldives
- Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
- Nihi Sumba, Sumba Island
- Claridge's, London
- Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
- Raffles London at The OWO
- Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River
- Hotel de Crillon, Paris
- Chable, Yucatan, Chochola
- Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes
- Maroma, Riviera Maya
- Four Seasons Firenze, Florence
- Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi
- Desa Potato Head, Bali
- Bulgari, Tokyo
- The Lana, Dubai
- Rosewood, Sao Paulo
- The Calile, Brisbane
- The Siam, Bangkok
- Park Hyatt, Kyoto
- Mount Nelson, Cape Town
- One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit
- The Carlyle, New York
- La Mamounia, Marrakech
- Four Seasons, Madrid
- Capella, Singapore
- Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Surfside
- Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles
- Eden Rock, St. Barths
- Aman, New York
- Royal Mansour, Marrakech
- Amangalla, Galle
- Le Bristol, Paris
- Gleneagles, Auchterarder
- Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone
- Sujan Jawai, Rajasthan
- Singita, Kruger National Park
- Six Senses Zighy Bay, Zaghi
- The Connaught, London
- The Brando, Tetiaroa
- Hotel Esencia, Tulum
- The Tasman, Hobart
- Kokomo Private Island, Yaukuve Levu Island
