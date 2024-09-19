This Rajasthan Hotel Has Been Ranked Among The World's 50 Best Hotels For 2024

The list of the second edition of the World's 50 Best Hotels was recently announced at an awards ceremony in London. Only one hotel from India made it to the rankings.

This Rajasthan Hotel Has Been Ranked Among The World's 50 Best Hotels For 2024

The World's 50 Best Hotels 2024 were announced in London (Photo: Instagram/ thesujanlife)

The World's 50 Best Hotels for 2024 were announced at an awards ceremony in London on September 17. This is the second edition of this particular ranking and the list covers 37 destinations across six continents, including 15 new entries. A single hotel from India made it to the prestigious list: Sujan Jawai in Rajasthan was ranked 43rd. The luxury wilderness retreat boasts ten tented suites spread across a spectacular camp setting. Guest experiences include tracking leopards, relishing bush breakfasts, enjoying yoga and spa sessions outdoors and indulging in locavore-inspired meals under the stars.

Also Read: Two Indian Restaurants On 2024 List Of World's Best Restaurants Ranked 51-100

The World's 50 Best Hotels describes Sujan Jawai as "a rare proposition". It adds, "It's a story of harmony - a sympatico between man and nature; a merging of tradition and modernity, of luxury and untamed wild beauty. Think part safari camp, part design darling, part destination diner and you'll get the idea." Sujan Jawai was established by Jaisal and Anjali Singh in 2013. It is a part of the international Relais & Chateaux association, which includes selected Indian properties. Talking about the win, Jaisal Singh declared, "We are elated to be recognised among The World's 50 Best Hotels. This accolade is a testament to the years of commitment to providing unparalleled luxury hospitality and creating memorable times for our guests."

Also Read: This Mumbai Restaurant Has Been Named The Best Restaurant In India For 2024

19 Asian hotels have been featured on The World's 50 Best Hotels list this year, highlighting the continent's dominance in the hospitality industry. The top three hotels in the world are Capella (Bangkok), Passalacqua (Lake Como) and Rosewood (Hong Kong). Check out the complete list below:

Here Are The World's 50 Best Hotels For 2024:

  1. Capella, Bangkok
  2. Passalacqua, Lake Como
  3. Rosewood, Hong Kong
  4. Cheval Blanc, Paris
  5. The Upper House, Hong Kong
  6. Raffles, Singapore
  7. Aman, Tokyo
  8. Soneva Fushi, Maldives
  9. Atlantis The Royal, Dubai
  10. Nihi Sumba, Sumba Island
  11. Claridge's, London
  12. Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
  13. Raffles London at The OWO
  14. Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River
  15. Hotel de Crillon, Paris
  16. Chable, Yucatan, Chochola
  17. Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, Antibes
  18. Maroma, Riviera Maya
  19. Four Seasons Firenze, Florence
  20. Borgo Santandrea, Amalfi
  21. Desa Potato Head, Bali
  22. Bulgari, Tokyo
  23. The Lana, Dubai
  24. Rosewood, Sao Paulo
  25. The Calile, Brisbane
  26. The Siam, Bangkok
  27. Park Hyatt, Kyoto
  28. Mount Nelson, Cape Town
  29. One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit
  30. The Carlyle, New York
  31. La Mamounia, Marrakech
  32. Four Seasons, Madrid
  33. Capella, Singapore
  34. Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Surfside
  35. Hotel Bel-Air, Los Angeles
  36. Eden Rock, St. Barths
  37. Aman, New York
  38. Royal Mansour, Marrakech
  39. Amangalla, Galle
  40. Le Bristol, Paris
  41. Gleneagles, Auchterarder
  42. Castello di Reschio, Lisciano Niccone
  43. Sujan Jawai, Rajasthan
  44. Singita, Kruger National Park
  45. Six Senses Zighy Bay, Zaghi
  46. The Connaught, London
  47. The Brando, Tetiaroa
  48. Hotel Esencia, Tulum
  49. The Tasman, Hobart
  50. Kokomo Private Island, Yaukuve Levu Island

Also Read: This Bengaluru Bar Was Just Named The Best Bar In India For 2024

.