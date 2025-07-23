Watch: Bear Enters Mount Abu Hotel At Night. Then This Happened

A hotel in Rajasthan's scenic hill station, Mount Abu, had an unexpected visitor when a black bear entered its lobby early on Wednesday, possibly in search of food. The incident occurred at a hotel located near Chaudhary Gali of Mount Abu and was captured on the building's surveillance camera.

The footage shows the wild beast entering the reception area at around 2.55 am by pushing open the main door. The bear can then be seen sniffing around the room, before climbing a bench on the side to examine articles kept on the windowsill.

The bear roamed around in the room for about four and a half minutes. But after not finding anything interesting, it went out of the same door it came in. Fortunately, there was no one in the hotel's reception area at the time, preventing the possibility of any man and beast conflict.

Mount Abu, the only hill station between Rajasthan and Gujarat in the southern Aravalli, is known for its sloth bear population. There are approximately 350 sloth bears in the area, primarily found in the Mount Abu Wildlife Sanctuary. The mid-sized bear species noted for its distinctive shaggy black coat generally prefers to be solitary and is nocturnal.

However, due to fast urbanisation in the area, sightings of leopards and bears have become a common occurrence in Mount Abu.

On Tuesday morning at around 8:30 am, a female bear was seen with her cub on the road going from Nakki Lake to Anadra Point in Mount Abu. Several tourists, who were sightseeing in the area, captured a heartwarming moment between the beast and her cub.

The pair remained near the lake for about 15 minutes, while the mother dug something from the ground and her cub played beside her. Later, the bear and her cub crossed the water channel, climbed onto the rock and disappeared into the bushes.