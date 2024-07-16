This Bengaluru Bar Was Just Named The Best Bar In India For 2024

An Indian bar has been ranked 40th among Asia's 50 Best Bars (Photo Credit: The Leela)
The complete list of Asia's 50 Best Bars for 2024 was recently announced live at an awards ceremony in Hong Kong. It was topped by Bar Leone (Hong Kong), Zest (Seoul) and Jigger & Pony (Singapore). Unlike last year, 2024's list features only a single Indian bar. ZLB23, located inside The Leela Palace Bengaluru, has been ranked 40th. This Kyoto-inspired speakeasy has been named the best bar in India for 2024. To reach ZLB23, one has to walk across a garden space, cross the hotel's busy kitchen and ride a service lift.
Also Read: 5 Indian Restaurants Featured On List Of Asia's Best Restaurants Ranked 51-100 For 2024
The winner announcement further explains, "Despite its setting in an iconic city hotel, ZLB23 retains an air of secrecy with its heavy velvet curtains and crystal chandeliers, evoking the Prohibition-era charm. Inside this vibrant underground bar, jazz bands set a lively atmosphere as guests indulge in small bites and meticulously crafted cocktails. Bar supervisor Priyanka Mondal showcases her creativity with drinks like the Japanese old fashioned, blending Japanese whiskey with homemade fennel syrup and the shiso negroni, which is enhanced with a classic Japanese twist."
Also Read: List Of India's 30 Best Bars Revealed - Sidecar In New Delhi Tops The List
There's another Indian achievement to be celebrated. At the event, Yangdup Lama was announced as the winner of the Roku Industry Icon Award 2024. He is the force behind the highly acclaimed New Delhi bar, Sidecar. The announcement mentioned that "Craft, storytelling and a deep understanding of local ingredients and liqueurs are the pillars on which Lama has built the cocktail culture in his venues". It also applauded "His commitment to creative cocktail-making, a drive to professionalise the bar sector in India and a vision for a more progressive working environment in his home country".
Last week, the extended list of Asia's best bars ranked from 51 to 100 was announced. Four Indian bars were featured on it. The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai) was ranked 59th, Lair (New Delhi) was ranked 68th, followed by Sidecar (New Delhi) at the 84th position and Home (New Delhi) at the 96th position. Click here to read the full article.
Also Read: The World's 50 Best Bars For 2023 Revealed, The Winner Is....
Last year, Sidecar (New Delhi) was named the best bar in India. Other Indian bars featured among Asia's 50 Best were The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai), The Living Room by Masque (Mumbai) and Copitas (Bengaluru). Find out more about 2023's list and rankings here.
Here's the full list of Asia's 50 Best Bars for 2024:
1. Bar Leone, Hong Kong
2. Zest, Seoul
3. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
4. Coa, Hong Kong
5. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
6. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
7. BKK Social Club, Bangkok
8. Penrose, Kuala Lumpur
9. Argo, Hong Kong
10. The Aubrey, Hong Kong
11. Virtu, Tokyo
12. The Cocktail Club, Jakarta
13. Vesper, Bangkok
14. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou
15. Sago House, Singapore
16. Night Hawk, Singapore
17. Darkside, Hong Kong
18. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok
19. The Savory Project, Hong Kong
20. Bar Cham, Seoul
21. Bar Us, Bangkok
22. The St. Regis Bar, Macau
23. The SG Club, Tokyo
24. Penicillin, Hong Kong
25. Offtrack, Singapore
26. Quinary, Hong Kong
27. Pantja, Jakarta
28. Craftroom, Osaka
29. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya
30. Vender, Taichung
31. Native, Singapore
32. Origin Bar, Singapore
33. The Curator, Manila
34. The Bellwood, Tokyo
35. Analogue Initiative, Singapore
36. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur
37. Bar Mood, Taipei
38. Employees Only, Singapore
39. Barc, Kathmandu
40. ZLB23, Bengaluru
41. Reka, Kuala Lumpur
42. Fura, Singapore
43. CMYK, Changsha
44. The Public House, Taipei
45. Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong
46. Alice, Seoul
47. The Haflington, Hanoi
48. Le Chamber, Seoul
49. Atlas, Singapore
50. Pine & Co, Seoul