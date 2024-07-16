This Bengaluru Bar Was Just Named The Best Bar In India For 2024

An Indian bar has been ranked 40th among Asia's 50 Best Bars (Photo Credit: The Leela)

The complete list of Asia's 50 Best Bars for 2024 was recently announced live at an awards ceremony in Hong Kong. It was topped by Bar Leone (Hong Kong), Zest (Seoul) and Jigger & Pony (Singapore). Unlike last year, 2024's list features only a single Indian bar. ZLB23, located inside The Leela Palace Bengaluru, has been ranked 40th. This Kyoto-inspired speakeasy has been named the best bar in India for 2024. To reach ZLB23, one has to walk across a garden space, cross the hotel's busy kitchen and ride a service lift.

Also Read: 5 Indian Restaurants Featured On List Of Asia's Best Restaurants Ranked 51-100 For 2024

The winner announcement further explains, "Despite its setting in an iconic city hotel, ZLB23 retains an air of secrecy with its heavy velvet curtains and crystal chandeliers, evoking the Prohibition-era charm. Inside this vibrant underground bar, jazz bands set a lively atmosphere as guests indulge in small bites and meticulously crafted cocktails. Bar supervisor Priyanka Mondal showcases her creativity with drinks like the Japanese old fashioned, blending Japanese whiskey with homemade fennel syrup and the shiso negroni, which is enhanced with a classic Japanese twist."

Also Read: List Of India's 30 Best Bars Revealed - Sidecar In New Delhi Tops The List

There's another Indian achievement to be celebrated. At the event, Yangdup Lama was announced as the winner of the Roku Industry Icon Award 2024. He is the force behind the highly acclaimed New Delhi bar, Sidecar. The announcement mentioned that "Craft, storytelling and a deep understanding of local ingredients and liqueurs are the pillars on which Lama has built the cocktail culture in his venues". It also applauded "His commitment to creative cocktail-making, a drive to professionalise the bar sector in India and a vision for a more progressive working environment in his home country".

Last week, the extended list of Asia's best bars ranked from 51 to 100 was announced. Four Indian bars were featured on it. The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai) was ranked 59th, Lair (New Delhi) was ranked 68th, followed by Sidecar (New Delhi) at the 84th position and Home (New Delhi) at the 96th position. Click here to read the full article.

Also Read: The World's 50 Best Bars For 2023 Revealed, The Winner Is....

Last year, Sidecar (New Delhi) was named the best bar in India. Other Indian bars featured among Asia's 50 Best were The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai), The Living Room by Masque (Mumbai) and Copitas (Bengaluru). Find out more about 2023's list and rankings here.

Here's the full list of Asia's 50 Best Bars for 2024:

1. Bar Leone, Hong Kong

2. Zest, Seoul

3. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

4. Coa, Hong Kong

5. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

6. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore

7. BKK Social Club, Bangkok

8. Penrose, Kuala Lumpur

9. Argo, Hong Kong

10. The Aubrey, Hong Kong

11. Virtu, Tokyo

12. The Cocktail Club, Jakarta

13. Vesper, Bangkok

14. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou

15. Sago House, Singapore

16. Night Hawk, Singapore

17. Darkside, Hong Kong

18. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok

19. The Savory Project, Hong Kong

20. Bar Cham, Seoul

21. Bar Us, Bangkok

22. The St. Regis Bar, Macau

23. The SG Club, Tokyo

24. Penicillin, Hong Kong

25. Offtrack, Singapore

26. Quinary, Hong Kong

27. Pantja, Jakarta

28. Craftroom, Osaka

29. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya

30. Vender, Taichung

31. Native, Singapore

32. Origin Bar, Singapore

33. The Curator, Manila

34. The Bellwood, Tokyo

35. Analogue Initiative, Singapore

36. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur

37. Bar Mood, Taipei

38. Employees Only, Singapore

39. Barc, Kathmandu

40. ZLB23, Bengaluru

41. Reka, Kuala Lumpur

42. Fura, Singapore

43. CMYK, Changsha

44. The Public House, Taipei

45. Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong

46. Alice, Seoul

47. The Haflington, Hanoi

48. Le Chamber, Seoul

49. Atlas, Singapore

50. Pine & Co, Seoul