5 Indian Restaurants Featured On List Of Asia's Best Restaurants Ranked 51-100 For 2024

Several Indian restaurants are among the top 100 in Asia for 2024 (Photo Credit: theworlds50best.com)

The 50 Best rankings, managed by the UK-based William Reed Business Media, shines a spotlight on the best restaurants in different regions of the world. In February, it announced the entries of the annual 50 Best List for Middle East and North Africa. More recently, it has unveiled an extended list of restaurants in Asia that were ranked from 51 to 100 for 2024. We were proud to note that five Indian establishments made it to this prestigious list. The top 50 restaurants for this year are set to be revealed near the end of the month.

The 51 to 100 list of Asia's Best Restaurants for 2024 includes three Mumbai restaurants, namely Americano (ranked 61st), The Bombay Canteen (ranked 70th) and Ekaa (ranked 98th). The remaining two establishments are located in Delhi NCR - Comorin in Gurugram was ranked 79th, while Dum Pukht in New Delhi was ranked 87th.

Other notable entries outside the country include Gaa in Bangkok, which is helmed by Indian chef Garima Arora. The restaurant was also awarded a second Michelin star in 2023. Occupying the 54th position is Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, a Mexican-Indian restaurant in Bangkok by celebrated chef Gaggan Anand.

The extended list was topped by L'Effervescence, Tokyo. The 51-100 list features restaurants from 16 cities in Asia, with Singapore and Tokyo in the lead (they have 8 restaurants each). Watch the compilation video of the entries below or click here.

Last year's extended list featured Bukhara at ITC Maurya in Delhi and The Table in Mumbai. In 2023, Americano occupied the 66th position and Ekaa the 93rd. Wondering which establishments made it to the top 50? Read more about 2023's best restaurants in Asia here.

The 2024 list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants will be announced at an awards ceremony in Seoul, South Korea, to be held on March 26, 2024.

