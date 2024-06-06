World's 50 Best Restaurants 2024: This Indian Restaurant In Bangkok Among Top 10

Find the list of world's 50 best restaurants in 2024 (Photo Credit: file photo)

The list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024 is finally here and Chef Gaggan Anand's progressive Indian restaurant in Bangkok 'Gaggan' made to it yet again. The prestigious event was organised in Las Vegas on June 6, 2024 (as per IST). 'Gaggan' grabbed the ninth position, making it their second consecutive year on the list of World's 50 Best Restaurants. As per the social media handle of the 'World's 50 Best', the restaurant has also been named the 'Best Restaurant in Asia 2024'.

"Discover the culinary creative of Gaggan Anand, Kolkata-born chef and former drummer, who brings a rebellious spirit to fine dining," reads the post, adding, "At Gaggan, progressive Indian cuisine meets French, Thai and Japanese influences in a vibrant, intimate setting. Neon lights, rustic design and high ceilings set the stage for a unique experience."

The restaurant that topped the list of World's 50 Best is Disfrutar from Barcelona, "where three visionary chefs Oriol Castro, Eduard Xatruch and Mateu Casanas craft an unforgettable culinary journey."

Here's The List Of World's 20 Best Restaurants In 2024:

1. Disfrutar, Barcelona

2. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo

3. Table by Bruno Verjus, Paris

4. Diverxo, Madrid

5. Maido, Lima

6. Atomix, New York

7. Quintonil, Mexico City

8. Alchemist, Copenhagen

9. Gaggan, Bangkok

10. Don Julio, Buenos Aires

11. Septime, Paris

12. Lido 84, Gardone Riviera

13. Tresind Studio, Dubai

14. QuiQue Dacosta, Denia

15. Sezanne, Tokyo

16. Kjolle, Lima

17. Kol. London

18. Plenitude, Paris

19. Reale, Castel Di Sangro

20. Wing, Hong Kong

Click here for the detailed list of 2024's 50 best restaurants in the world.