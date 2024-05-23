Two Indian Restaurants On 2024 List Of World's Best Restaurants Ranked 51-100

Two Indian restaurants have won recognition on the gloabl stage (Photo: theworlds50best.com)

The World's 50 Best, the esteemed global rankings by the William Reed media company, recently unveiled the extended list of best restaurants for 2024. This consists of establishments around the world that have been ranked from 51 to 100. Two Indian restaurants, one in Mumbai and one in New Delhi, have been featured on this extended list for 2024. Masque in Mumbai made its debut on this international list, securing the 78th spot. Indian Accent in New Delhi made a re-entry on the list this year and was ranked 89th.

More About Masque, Mumbai

Masque is helmed by restaurateur Aditi Dugar (Director & Founder) and head chef Varun Totlani. The restaurant emerged as India's best restaurant for 2023 and 2024, as per Asia's 50 Best Restaurants list. The World's 50 Best has lauded Masque as being "arguably India's most forward-thinking restaurant", adding that, "Masque's raison d'etre is to show off the wealth of the country's produce, extracting maximum flavour from local ingredients in a 10-course tasting menu served in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill."

More About Indian Accent, New Delhi

Chef Manish Mehrotra is the driving force behind Indian Accent at The Lodhi, New Delhi. It had been declared the best restaurant in India for seven consecutive years from 2015 to 2021. It was ranked 26th among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024. In its announcement of the Extended List for 2024, the World's 50 Best has called Indian Accent "a restaurant that continues to raise the bar of Indian contemporary cuisine." It added, "With a winning combination of creative, modern dishes and warm hospitality, season after season, chef Manish Mehrotra's inventive tasting menus have played judiciously with his country's palate to craft unique takes on Indian classics."

Check out the full extended list for 2024 below:

The list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024 will be announced live at an awards ceremony in Las Vegas on June 5, 2024.

