This Mumbai Restaurant Has Been Named The Best Restaurant In India For 2024

The list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants For 2024 was unveiled at a ceremony in Seoul on 26 March 2024. The list was topped by Sezanne (Tokyo), Florilege (Tokyo), and Gaggan Anand (Bangkok). Three Indian restaurants were featured on this prestigious list. Masque, Mumbai was ranked 23rd, Indian Accent New Delhi was ranked 26th and Avartana, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai was ranked 44th. Masque has thus been declared the Best Restaurant In India for the second consecutive year. It is led by restaurateur Aditi Dugar and chef Varun Totlani.

"Offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque's ten-course tasting menu showcases India's rich produce, featuring dishes such as Kashmiri morels with patra or the sea buckthorn pani puri, reimagining traditional Indian flavours with inventive twists," reads part of the announcement post. Take a look below:

Last year, the same three Indian restaurants made it to the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. Indian Accent in Delhi has been named the best restaurant in India, every year from 2015 to 2021. Last year, Avartana, Chennai won the List's Highest New Entry Award. Find out more about 2023's rankings here.

Some days back, the extended list of Asia's Best Restaurants ranked 51-100 was released. Five Indian establishments made it to this list. Click here to find out which ones.

Here's the full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants For 2024:

1. Sezanne in Tokyo

2. Florilege, Tokyo

3. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok

4.The Chairman, Hong Kong

5. Wing, Hong Kong

6. Nusara, Bangkok

7. Suhring, Bangkok

8. Den, Tokyo

9. La Cime, Osaka

10. Odette, Singapore

11. Sorn, Bangkok

12. Le Du, Bangkok

13. Mingles, Seoul

14. Narisawa, Tokyo

15. Burnt Ends, Singapore

16. Neighborhood, Hong Kong

17. Potong, Bangkok

18. 7th Door, Seoul

19. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

20. Euphoria, Singapore

21. Onjium, Seoul

22. Logy, Taipei

23. Masque, Mumbai

24. Toyo Eatery, Manila

25. Born, Singapore

26. Indian Accent, New Delhi

27. Mono, Hong Kong

28. Meta, Singapore

29. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok

30. Labyrinth, Singapore

31. Seroja, Singapore

32. Caprice, Hong Kong

33. JL Studio, Taichung

34. Mume, Taipei

35. Villa Aida, Wakayama

36. Ling Long, Shanghai

37. Ando, Hong Kong

38. Les Amis, Singapore

39. Sazenka, Tokyo

40. 102 House, Shanghai

41. Mosu, Seoul

42. Baan Tepa, Bangkok

43. Lolla, Singapore

44. Avartana, Chennai

45. Goh, Fukuoka

46. August, Jakarta

47. Cenci, Kyoto

48. Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City

49. Chef Tam's Seasons, Macau

50. Meet the Bund, Shanghai