This Mumbai Restaurant Has Been Named The Best Restaurant In India For 2024

Three Indian restaurants are among Asia's 50 Best for 2024 (Photo Credit: theworlds50best.com)
The list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants For 2024 was unveiled at a ceremony in Seoul on 26 March 2024. The list was topped by Sezanne (Tokyo), Florilege (Tokyo), and Gaggan Anand (Bangkok). Three Indian restaurants were featured on this prestigious list. Masque, Mumbai was ranked 23rd, Indian Accent New Delhi was ranked 26th and Avartana, ITC Grand Chola, Chennai was ranked 44th. Masque has thus been declared the Best Restaurant In India for the second consecutive year. It is led by restaurateur Aditi Dugar and chef Varun Totlani.
Also Read: This Modern Indian Restaurant Is The Second Best In Middle East And North Africa For 2024
"Offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, Masque's ten-course tasting menu showcases India's rich produce, featuring dishes such as Kashmiri morels with patra or the sea buckthorn pani puri, reimagining traditional Indian flavours with inventive twists," reads part of the announcement post. Take a look below:
Also Read: These Are 10 Best Restaurants In India For 2024, According To La Liste
Last year, the same three Indian restaurants made it to the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants. Indian Accent in Delhi has been named the best restaurant in India, every year from 2015 to 2021. Last year, Avartana, Chennai won the List's Highest New Entry Award. Find out more about 2023's rankings here.
Some days back, the extended list of Asia's Best Restaurants ranked 51-100 was released. Five Indian establishments made it to this list. Click here to find out which ones.
Here's the full list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants For 2024:
1. Sezanne in Tokyo
2. Florilege, Tokyo
3. Gaggan Anand, Bangkok
4.The Chairman, Hong Kong
5. Wing, Hong Kong
6. Nusara, Bangkok
7. Suhring, Bangkok
8. Den, Tokyo
9. La Cime, Osaka
10. Odette, Singapore
11. Sorn, Bangkok
12. Le Du, Bangkok
13. Mingles, Seoul
14. Narisawa, Tokyo
15. Burnt Ends, Singapore
16. Neighborhood, Hong Kong
17. Potong, Bangkok
18. 7th Door, Seoul
19. Fu He Hui, Shanghai
20. Euphoria, Singapore
21. Onjium, Seoul
22. Logy, Taipei
23. Masque, Mumbai
24. Toyo Eatery, Manila
25. Born, Singapore
26. Indian Accent, New Delhi
27. Mono, Hong Kong
28. Meta, Singapore
29. Samrub Samrub Thai, Bangkok
30. Labyrinth, Singapore
31. Seroja, Singapore
32. Caprice, Hong Kong
33. JL Studio, Taichung
34. Mume, Taipei
35. Villa Aida, Wakayama
36. Ling Long, Shanghai
37. Ando, Hong Kong
38. Les Amis, Singapore
39. Sazenka, Tokyo
40. 102 House, Shanghai
41. Mosu, Seoul
42. Baan Tepa, Bangkok
43. Lolla, Singapore
44. Avartana, Chennai
45. Goh, Fukuoka
46. August, Jakarta
47. Cenci, Kyoto
48. Anan Saigon, Ho Chi Minh City
49. Chef Tam's Seasons, Macau
50. Meet the Bund, Shanghai