These Are 10 Best Restaurants In India For 2024, According To La Liste

La Liste 2024 includes many Indian restaurants. (Stock photo for representational purposes only)

La Liste, a France-based restaurant guide and ranking company, recently announced its list of the 'Top 1000 Restaurants In the World'. La Liste's ranking is unique as it assigns scores rather than single positions on a list (more about its technique here). For 2023-24, seven establishments have received the top score of 99.5 this year. This includes Le Bernardin in the USA, Guy Savoy in France, L'Enclume in England, La Vague d'Or in France, Schwarzwaldstube in Germany, Sushi Saito in Japan and Lung King Heen in Hong Kong.

Many Indian restaurants were also featured on the list. Among them, Indian Accent in New Delhi has received the topmost score of 95. Other entries on La Liste's rankings include several establishments in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Hyderabad. Here are the ten that received the relatively highest scores:

The 10 Best Restaurants In India For 2024, According To La Liste

Indian Accent, New Delhi (score 95)

Karavalli, Bengaluru (score 86)

Adaa at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad (score 84)

Yauatcha, Mumbai (score 84)

Dum Pukht, New Delhi (score 84)

Jamavar - Leela Palace, Bengaluru (score 83)

Le Cirque Signature - The Leela Palace, Bengaluru (score 82.5)

Megu, Leela Palace, New Delhi (score 82)

Bukhara, ITC Maurya, New Delhi (score 79)

Ziya, Mumbai (score 78.5)

Other Mumbai restaurants include Wasabi By Morimoto - The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel (Mumbai), The Table, Masque, The Bombay Canteen, Izumi Bandra, O Pedro, Americano and Seefah. In Bengaluru, Bengaluru Oota Company, Farmlore, Lupa and Falak also made it to the list. Other Indian restaurants not to be missed are Baan Thai and Sienna Store & Cafe in Kolkata, Avartana in Chennai and Cavatina by Avinash Martins and Bomras in Goa. Check out the full list here.

Another Indian achievement to be celebrated is the recognition of Chef Vanika Choudhary (of Noon and Sequel fame) as one of the 'New Talents Of The Year' by La Liste 2024.

