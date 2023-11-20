One Of World's 'Most Valuable' Whiskies Sold For Rs 22 Crore At Auction

This bottle is considered one of the most valuable whiskies in the world

The saying "the older the better" is often associated with alcohol because the ageing process can improve its flavour, aroma, and complexity. With that being said, record books were re-written at a recent Sotheby's auction in London, after the world witnessed a remarkable sale. It was a rare 1926 Macallan single-malt whiskey, featuring the Valerio Adami label that made history after it was sold for 2.7 million dollars (approximately Rs 22 Crore). Of course, there was an intense bidding war involved. Sotheby's official Instagram page also shared a glimpse of the rare whiskey with a detailed note. The text read, "An auction record for a bottle of whisky was set at Sotheby's London today when the Macallan 1926 (featuring the Valerio Adami label) sold for GBP 2.1m / USD 2.7m-almost three times the low estimate, and eclipsing the previous record of GBP 1.5m / USD 1.9m achieved by Sotheby's in 2019, for the Fine & Rare version."

Also Read: BSI's New Whisky Guidelines: What You Need To Know

Talking about the rest of the top whisky in the world, the note added, "Today's sale was part of Sotheby's London's 'Weekend of Whisky', a two-day event which also established an auction record for a collection of Japanese whisky. Yesterday, 'Kodawari-The Greatest Japanese Whisky Collection' realized GBP 1.8m / USD 2.2m, headlined by a bottle of Karuizawa 1960, a 52-year-old whisky from Cask 5627, taking the top spot. The sale was predominantly made up of single cask releases from the closed Karuizawa distillery, many of which rarely come to auction."

Also Read: Sip In Style: 11 Top Whisky Brands That Deserve A Place In Your Collection

Learning about the auction, several users were impressed by the vintage whisky. However, many wondered what the hype was all about. A comment read, "I suppose some people consider this a fantastic achievement for all mankind?"

A few wondered what's the use of such an expensive drink. "But is the buyer going to neck it down or just sit on it?"

The news also made many channel their inner wittiness, as a comment read, "That's an expensive hangover."

Some complimented the vintage drink and said, "Beautiful label [red heart eyes emoticons.]"

Many claimed it to be "incredible."

Apart from this, the comments section was flooded with fire emoticons.