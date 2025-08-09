Delhi Restaurant Plasters 'All Indian Attire Allowed' Sign After Severe Backlash

Following severe backlash to reports of denying customers entry to the restaurant owing to their Indian attire, the Delhi-based diner has put up a fresh sign, clarifying its position. In a viral video, the staff of the Pitampura restaurant can be seen putting up two notices outside the building. One of the notices reads, "All types of Indian attire is allowed in the restaurant (saree, suit, etc).

The second notice details various policies, including outside food, liquor, and management rights to ensure no further damage to the restaurant brand.

Reacting to the restaurant plastering the notices, social media users commented that the owners had finally learned their lesson from the fiasco.

"Better to paste the notice than be shut down," said one user, while another added, "The restaurant would have closed immediately. The owner finally understood."

A third commented: "The restaurant owner has realised the power of social media. Kudos to the couple for standing their ground."

See the viral video here:

What happened?

The incident took place last week when a couple sought entry into the restaurant. The video circulating on social media showed the man sporting a T-shirt and pants while the woman wore a kurta-salwar. While others were allowed entry, the couple alleged that the manager of the restaurant misbehaved with them and denied them entry, owing to their 'Indian' attire.

As the clip went viral, Delhi cabinet minister Kapil Mishra took cognisance of the issue, stating that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had been apprised of the matter.

In a subsequent post, Mr Mishra informed that the restaurant owners will no longer impose any attire ban on customers for entry to their establishment.

"The operators of this Pitampura restaurant have accepted that they will no longer impose any restrictions based on attire and will welcome citizens coming in Indian attire. On Rakshabandhan, they will also offer some discounts to sisters coming in Indian attire," said Mr Mishra.

Restaurant owner Neeraj Aggarwal rejected the allegations, stating that the couple had not booked a table, due to which they were denied entry. He said the restaurant has no attire policy, adding that all customers are welcome.