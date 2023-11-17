These Are The 7 Best Restaurants In The World For 2023, According To La Liste

Seven restaurants have received top scores given by La Liste. (Photo: Instagram/laliste1000)

We often come across lists of the best restaurants in particular countries/ regions which are released by different publications worldwide. Many of these lists have classic ranking systems whereby individual restaurants win each spot on the list. However, La Liste, a France-based restaurant guide, does things differently. They assign scores based on particular criteria and thus, more than one restaurant may share a rank. Its list of 'Top 1000 Best Restaurants in the World' for 2023-24 is set to be announced at the annual gala awards ceremony on November 20, 2023. But before that, some details about the list toppers have come to light.

Reports have revealed that seven international restaurants have received the highest score of 99.5 this year. This includes two restaurants which achieved this feat last year as well - Le Bernardin in New York City and Guy Savoy in France. The other establishments to be accorded this score are:

L'Enclume in England

La Vague d'Or in Saint Tropez, France

Schwarzwaldstube in Baiersbronn, Germany

Sushi Saito in Tokyo, Japan

Lung King Heen in Hong Kong

According to Forbes, over a dozen restaurants worldwide tied for second place, with scores of 99. Bloomberg has provided a list of restaurants that have scored the highest in respective countries. From India, Indian Accent has the top score, reports Bloomberg. The establishment has also been frequently named the best (or among the top three) in India by another prestigious list: The 50 Best.

In order to compile its scores, La Liste relies on "thousands of publications, hundreds of guidebooks, and millions of online reviews". A large database is created by assembling the reviews of the world's best restaurants from hundreds of reputed publications. The process includes using algorithms to calculate what the company calls a "standard grade" and "trustworthiness index" - the latter of which is based on chefs' opinions of guidebooks. You can read more about it here.

