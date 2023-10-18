The World's 50 Best Bars For 2023 Revealed, The Winner Is....

Here are the 50 best bars in the world for 2023. (Photo Credit: worlds50bestbars.com)

Tuesday (October 17, 2023) saw the announcement of the list of 50 Best Bars in the world for 2023 - the annual ranking announced by the '50 Best' organisation owned and organised by William Reed Business Media. The prestigious list of winners was released at an event held in Singapore. Sips (Barcelona), Double Chicken Please (New York) and Handshake Speakeasy (Mexico City) are the top 3 bars in the world for 2023. Last year's winner, Paradiso (Barcelona) came fourth. While American and European bars continued to dominate, 10 Asian establishments made it to the list. This year's event is also the first to be held in an Asian country.

World's 50 Best Bars 2023: Regional Winners

Sips in Barcelona is the world's best bar in 2023. Photo Credit: worlds50bestbars.com

Sips (Barcelona) is the best bar in Europe for 2023 whereas Double Chicken Please (New York) is the best bar in North America. Alquimico (Cartagena, Columbia) is the holder of the coveted title in South America, while BKK Social Club (Bangkok) reigns at the top of the list in Asia. Mimi Kakushi (Dubai, United Arab Emirates) has been named the Best Bar in the Middle East and Africa. The best bar in Australasia in 2023 is Maybe Sammy (Sydney).

Besides the 50 Best list, other accolades were also presented at the event. The "Industry Icon Award" was conferred upon Renato "Tato" Giovannoni from Floreria Atlantico in Buenos Aires. The American Bar at Gleneagles in Auchterarder, Scotland, won "The Best Cocktail Menu" award. The Bareksten Best Bar Design Award, launched this year, went to Night Hawk in Singapore.

Although no Indian bar made it to the top 50, Sidecar (New Delhi) was ranked 67th worldwide in the 51-100 list released a few days ago.

How Is The World's 50 Best List Compiled?

Double Chicken Please in New York is 2nd best bar in the world for 2023. Photo Credit: worlds50bestbars.com

The renowned list, sponsored by Perrier this year, is put together based on votes of The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, which consists of "680 drinks experts, including renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists," according to the official website. Each voter casts 7 votes based on their best bar experiences of the previous 18 months. It also clarifies, "To create the Academy, and give it a fair representation of the international bar landscape," the world is divided "into 28 geographical regions."

Here Are The World's 50 Best Bars For 2023:

1. Sips, Barcelona

2. Double Chicken Please, New York

3. Handshake Speakeasy, Mexico City

4. Paradiso, Barcelona

5. Connaught Bar, London

6. Little Red Door, Paris

7. Licoreria Limantour, Mexico City

8. Tayer + Elementary, London

9. Alquimico, Cartagena

10. Himkok, Oslo

11. Tres Monos, Buenos Aires

12. Line, Athens

13. BKK Social Club, Bangkok

14. Jigger & Pony, Singapore

15. Maybe Sammy, Sydney

16. Salmon Guru, Madrid

17. Overstory, New York

18. Zest, Seoul

19. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok

20. Coa, Hong Kong

21. Drink Kong, Rome

22. Hanky Panky, Mexico City

23. Caretaker's Cottage, Melbourne

24. Cafe La Trova, Miami

25. Baba au Rum, Athens

26. CoChinChina, Buenos Aires

27. Katana Kitten, New York

28. Satan's Whiskers, London

29. Wax On, Berlin

30. Floreria Atlantico, Buenos Aires

31. Roda Huset, Stockholm

32. Sago House, Singapore

33. Freni e Frizioni, Rome

34. Argo, Hong Kong

35. A Bar With Shapes For A Name, London

36. The SG Club, Tokyo

37. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo

38. The Cambridge Public House, Paris

39. Panda & Sons, Edinburgh, Scotland

40. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

41. Scarfes Bar, London

42. 1930, Milan

43. Carnaval, Lima, Peru

44. L'Antiquario, Naples, Italy

45. Baltra Bar, Mexico City

46. Locale Firenze, Florence, Italy

47. The Clumsies, Athens

48. Atlas, Singapore

49. Jewel Of The South, New Orleans

50. Galaxy Bar, Dubai