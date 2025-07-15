Delhi's Lair Named Best Bar In India For 2025, Four Other Indian Bars Among Asia's 50 Best

An Indian bar has made it to the top 10 bars in Asia for this year. The prestigious list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 has just been unveiled. Lair, located in New Delhi, has been ranked 8th. Four other Indian establishments have been featured among the 50 best bars. Soka in Bengaluru is ranked 28th, Boilermaker in Goa is ranked 30th, ZLB23 in Bengaluru is ranked 31st, and Bar Spirit Forward in Bengaluru is ranked 37th. In 2024, ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru was named the best bar in India. It was the only Indian bar to be ranked among the top 50 last year.

Last year, Lair was ranked 68th in Asia. This year, it has managed to put India on the global map like never before. In its winner announcement on Instagram, the ranking organisation noted, "Located in the heart of New Delhi, Lair is a modern speakeasy inspired by secretive 1920s prohibition-era bars, where moonshine and craftsmanship reigned supreme. The name is a nod to the immersive space, which is designed to transport patrons to a sleek, hidden retreat. Conceptualised by hospitality veterans Jairaj Singh Solanki and Dhruv Raj Vij, the bar offers a perfect environment for relaxed conversations and immersive drinking experiences, with dim lighting and earthy decor that heighten the sensory experience. The menu, divided into three levels - beginners, intermediate, and superior - guides guests through a journey of flavour complexity."

A few days ago, it was revealed that four Indian bars made it to the extended list of best bars in Asia for 2025. This means they were ranked from 51 to 100. Bar Outrigger in Goa was ranked 55th, Sidecar in New Delhi was ranked 62nd, The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai was ranked 69th, and Hideaway in Goa was ranked 94th. Click here to read the full story.

The 50 best bars list for Asia this year was topped by Bar Leone in Hong Kong, Zest in Seoul and Jigger & Pony in Singapore. Find out all the winners below:

These Are Asia's 50 Best Bars For 2025: