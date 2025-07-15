Advertisement
Delhi's Lair Named Best Bar In India For 2025, Four Other Indian Bars Among Asia's 50 Best

Five Indian bars have been named on the prestigious list of Asia's 50 Best Bars for 2025. Before this, four Indian bars were ranked from 51 to 100.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Delhi's Lair Named Best Bar In India For 2025, Four Other Indian Bars Among Asia's 50 Best
Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 includes these Indian bars (Photo Credit: Instagram/ lair.newdelhi)

An Indian bar has made it to the top 10 bars in Asia for this year. The prestigious list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 has just been unveiled. Lair, located in New Delhi, has been ranked 8th. Four other Indian establishments have been featured among the 50 best bars. Soka in Bengaluru is ranked 28th, Boilermaker in Goa is ranked 30th, ZLB23 in Bengaluru is ranked 31st, and Bar Spirit Forward in Bengaluru is ranked 37th. In 2024, ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru was named the best bar in India. It was the only Indian bar to be ranked among the top 50 last year. 

Last year, Lair was ranked 68th in Asia. This year, it has managed to put India on the global map like never before. In its winner announcement on Instagram, the ranking organisation noted, "Located in the heart of New Delhi, Lair is a modern speakeasy inspired by secretive 1920s prohibition-era bars, where moonshine and craftsmanship reigned supreme. The name is a nod to the immersive space, which is designed to transport patrons to a sleek, hidden retreat. Conceptualised by hospitality veterans Jairaj Singh Solanki and Dhruv Raj Vij, the bar offers a perfect environment for relaxed conversations and immersive drinking experiences, with dim lighting and earthy decor that heighten the sensory experience. The menu, divided into three levels - beginners, intermediate, and superior - guides guests through a journey of flavour complexity."

A few days ago, it was revealed that four Indian bars made it to the extended list of best bars in Asia for 2025. This means they were ranked from 51 to 100. Bar Outrigger in Goa was ranked 55th, Sidecar in New Delhi was ranked 62nd, The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai was ranked 69th, and Hideaway in Goa was ranked 94th. Click here to read the full story.

The 50 best bars list for Asia this year was topped by Bar Leone in Hong Kong, Zest in Seoul and Jigger & Pony in Singapore. Find out all the winners below:

These Are Asia's 50 Best Bars For 2025:

  1. Bar Leone, Hong Kong
  2. Zest, Seoul
  3. Jigger & Pony, Singapore
  4. Bar Us, Bangkok
  5. Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, Bangkok
  6. Bar Cham, Seoul
  7. Hope & Sesame, Guangzhou
  8. Lair, New Delhi
  9. Bar Benfiddich, Tokyo
  10. Penrose, Kuala Lumpur
  11. Argo, Hong Kong
  12. Modernhaus, Jakarta
  13. Alice, Seoul
  14. Smoke & Bitters, Hiriketiya
  15. Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur
  16. CMYK, Changsha
  17. Coa, Hong Kong
  18. Virtu, Tokyo
  19. BKK Social Club, Bangkok
  20. Vender, Taichung
  21. MO Bar Shenzhen, Shenzhen
  22. The St. Regis Bar, Jakarta
  23. Offtrack, Singapore
  24. Nutmeg & Clove, Singapore
  25. Yakoboku, Kumamoto
  26. G.O.D, Bangkok
  27. Penicillin, Hong Kong
  28. Soka, Bengaluru
  29. Vesper, Bangkok
  30. Boilermaker, Goa
  31. ZLB23, Bengaluru
  32. The Savory Project, Hong Kong
  33. Gokan, Hong Kong
  34. Carrots Bar, Jakarta
  35. Barc, Kathmandu
  36. Punch Room Tokyo, Tokyo
  37. Bar Spirit Forward, Bengaluru
  38. Cosmo Pony, Jakarta
  39. Bar Trigona, Kuala Lumpur
  40. The Public House, Taipei
  41. To Infinity & Beyond, Taipei
  42. Moonrock, Tainan
  43. Opium, Bangkok
  44. Cat Bite Club, Singapore
  45. Native, Singapore
  46. Lamp Bar, Nara
  47. Reka, Kuala Lumpur
  48. Bar Sathorn, Bangkok
  49. Bar Libre, Tokyo
  50. Le Chamber, Seoul
Show full article

