Four Indian Bars Named On Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Bars For 2025

Four Indian bars have just won recognition on the global stage. The World's 50 Best, a prestigious ranking organisation, recently released the extended list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025. These include establishments ranked from 51 to 100 for this year. Two bars from Goa and one each from Mumbai and Delhi were featured on this list. Bar Outrigger in Goa made its debut on the list this year and was ranked 55th. Sidecar in New Delhi was ranked 62nd, The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai was ranked 69th, and Hideaway in Goa was ranked 94th. The names of Asia's 50 best bars for 2025 will be announced on July 15.

Last year, too, the extended list featured four Indian bars: The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai, followed by Lair, Sidecar, and Home in New Delhi. Only one Indian bar made it to the top 50 - ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru was thus named the best bar in India for 2024. Click here to read more.

Also Read: 7 Indian Restaurants Ranked On Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025

These rankings are compiled on the basis of votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises more than 300 industry experts, including bartenders, bar proprietors, drinks journalists and other connoisseurs. 2025's extended list features bars spread across 23 different destinations in Asia. It is topped by Obsidian Bar in Shenzhen, Pine & Co in Seoul and Side Door in Singapore. Take a look at the full list below:

Here's The Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025:

51. Obsidian Bar, Shenzhen

52. Pine & Co, Seoul

53. Side Door, Singapore

54. Soko, Seoul

55. Bar Outrigger, Goa

56. Sago House, Singapore

57. Lab, Taipei

58. Craftroom, Osaka

59. The Han-Jia, Tainan

60. Origin Bar, Singapore

61. Stir, Ho Chi Minh City

62. Sidecar, New Delhi

63. Gong Gan, Seoul

64. Backdoor Bodega, Penang

65. Sora, Phnom Penh

66. Wu (Nothingness), Taipei

67. Gold Bar, Tokyo

68. Pantja, Jakarta

69. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

70. Tokyo Confidential, Tokyo

71. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok

72. Bar Mood, Taipei

73. Under Lab, Taipei

74. Epic, Shanghai

75. Maltail, Kaohsiung

76. Bee's Knees, Kyoto

77. Night Hawk, Singapore

78. The Curator, Manila

79. The Bellwood, Tokyo

80. The Opposites, Hong Kong

81. Sober Company, Shanghai

82. Firefly, Bangkok

83. Workshop14, Hanoi

84. Raa, Hiriketiya

85. Coa (Shanghai), Shanghai

86. The Hudson Rooms, Hanoi

87. The Haflington, Hanoi

88. Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong

89. Employees Only, Singapore

90. Messenger Service, Bangkok

91. Quinary, Hong Kong

92. Coley, Kuala Lumpur

93. The Enigma Mansion, Ho Chi Minh City

94. Hideaway, Goa

95. Fura, Singapore

96. Charles H, Seoul

97. Pony Up, Shanghai

98. The Golden Tooth, Jakarta

99. The SG Club, Tokyo

100. Bar Nayuta, Osaka

The awards ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 is set to take place in Macau on July 15, 2025.

Also Read: These Indian Cuisine Restaurants Have Been Ranked Among Asia's 50 Best For 2025