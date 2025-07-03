Four Indian Bars Named On Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Bars For 2025

Four Indian bars have just won recognition on the global stage. The World's 50 Best, a prestigious ranking organisation, recently released the extended list of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025. These include establishments ranked from 51 to 100 for this year. Two bars from Goa and one each from Mumbai and Delhi were featured on this list. Bar Outrigger in Goa made its debut on the list this year and was ranked 55th. Sidecar in New Delhi was ranked 62nd, The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai was ranked 69th, and Hideaway in Goa was ranked 94th. The names of Asia's 50 best bars for 2025 will be announced on July 15.
Last year, too, the extended list featured four Indian bars: The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai, followed by Lair, Sidecar, and Home in New Delhi. Only one Indian bar made it to the top 50 - ZLB23 at The Leela Palace Bengaluru was thus named the best bar in India for 2024. Click here to read more.
These rankings are compiled on the basis of votes of the Asia's 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises more than 300 industry experts, including bartenders, bar proprietors, drinks journalists and other connoisseurs. 2025's extended list features bars spread across 23 different destinations in Asia. It is topped by Obsidian Bar in Shenzhen, Pine & Co in Seoul and Side Door in Singapore. Take a look at the full list below:
Here's The Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025:
51. Obsidian Bar, Shenzhen
52. Pine & Co, Seoul
53. Side Door, Singapore
54. Soko, Seoul
55. Bar Outrigger, Goa
56. Sago House, Singapore
57. Lab, Taipei
58. Craftroom, Osaka
59. The Han-Jia, Tainan
60. Origin Bar, Singapore
61. Stir, Ho Chi Minh City
62. Sidecar, New Delhi
63. Gong Gan, Seoul
64. Backdoor Bodega, Penang
65. Sora, Phnom Penh
66. Wu (Nothingness), Taipei
67. Gold Bar, Tokyo
68. Pantja, Jakarta
69. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
70. Tokyo Confidential, Tokyo
71. Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar, Bangkok
72. Bar Mood, Taipei
73. Under Lab, Taipei
74. Epic, Shanghai
75. Maltail, Kaohsiung
76. Bee's Knees, Kyoto
77. Night Hawk, Singapore
78. The Curator, Manila
79. The Bellwood, Tokyo
80. The Opposites, Hong Kong
81. Sober Company, Shanghai
82. Firefly, Bangkok
83. Workshop14, Hanoi
84. Raa, Hiriketiya
85. Coa (Shanghai), Shanghai
86. The Hudson Rooms, Hanoi
87. The Haflington, Hanoi
88. Mostly Harmless, Hong Kong
89. Employees Only, Singapore
90. Messenger Service, Bangkok
91. Quinary, Hong Kong
92. Coley, Kuala Lumpur
93. The Enigma Mansion, Ho Chi Minh City
94. Hideaway, Goa
95. Fura, Singapore
96. Charles H, Seoul
97. Pony Up, Shanghai
98. The Golden Tooth, Jakarta
99. The SG Club, Tokyo
100. Bar Nayuta, Osaka
The awards ceremony for Asia's 50 Best Bars 2025 is set to take place in Macau on July 15, 2025.
