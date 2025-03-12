7 Indian Restaurants Ranked On Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025

The acclaimed "50 Best" rankings recognise distinguished restaurants on a global scale. Managed by the UK-based William Reed Business Media, these rankings also have region-specific categories pertaining to Asia, Middle East & North Africa, Latin America and North America. The 2025 compilation of restaurants in Asia ranked 51st through 100th was recently released. Seven Indian establishments have been featured on this Extended List of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. The awards ceremony and unveiling of the top 50 restaurants in Asia for this year is scheduled in Seoul for later this month.
The Indian restaurants that are ranked from 51 to 100 are Naar in Kasauli (66th), Farmlore in Bengaluru (68th), Americano in Mumbai (71st), Inja in New Delhi (87th), The Table in Mumbai (88th), Dum Pukht in New Delhi (89th) and The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai (91st). This marks the debut of Naar, Farmlore and Inja on this prestigious list. The Table is a re-entry. Farmlore also received the "One To Watch" Award. Last year, five Indian restaurants made it to this extended list (read more here).
Apart from Kasauli, Vientiane, Ubud, Hanoi and Penang have debuted as new destinations this year. Spanning 23 cities in total, the overall rankings in Asia are led by Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Seoul (which have six restaurants each on the list). These rankings were topped by Born and Bred, Seoul. Read more below:
Here's The Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 (Ranked from 51 to 100)
51. Born and Bred, Seoul
52. Mume, Taipei
53. Vea, Hong Kong
54. Born, Singapore
55. Solbam, Seoul
56. Xin Rong Ji, Hong Kong
57. Soigne, Seoul
58. Ministry of Crab, Colombo
59. Ru Yuan, Hangzhou
60. Testina, Hong Kong
61. Alla Prima, Seoul
62. Kwonsooksoo, Seoul
63. Cenci, Kyoto
64. Ta Vie, Hong Kong
65. Gaa, Bangkok
66. Naar, Kasauli
67. Esquisse, Tokyo
68. Farmlore, Bengaluru (One to Watch Award)
69. L'Effervescence, Tokyo
70. Thevar, Singapore
71. Americano, Mumbai
72. Gallery by Chele, Manila
73. Xin Rong Ji (Xinyuan South Road), Beijing
74. Cloudstreet, Singapore
75. Cote by Mauro Colagreco, Bangkok
76. Harutaka, Tokyo
77. Jaan by Kirk Westaway, Singapore
78. Hommage, Tokyo
79. Zen, Singapore
80. Blue by Alain Ducasse, Bangkok
81. Wana Yook, Bangkok
82. Xin Rong Ji (Nanyang Road), Shanghai
83. Hajime, Osaka
84. Dewakan, Kuala Lumpur
85. Ensue, Shenzhen
86. Doi Ka Noi, Vientiane
87. Inja, New Delhi
88. The Table, Mumbai
89. Dum Pukht, New Delhi
90. Jungsik, Seoul
91. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
92. Locavore NXT, Ubud
93. Feuille, Hong Kong
94. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong
95. Summer Pavilion, Singapore
96. La Bourriche 133, Shanghai
97. Gia, Hanoi
98. Bo.Lan, Bangkok
99. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, Bangkok
100. Au Jardin, Penang
