7 Indian Restaurants Ranked On Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025

The acclaimed "50 Best" rankings recognise distinguished restaurants on a global scale. Managed by the UK-based William Reed Business Media, these rankings also have region-specific categories pertaining to Asia, Middle East & North Africa, Latin America and North America. The 2025 compilation of restaurants in Asia ranked 51st through 100th was recently released. Seven Indian establishments have been featured on this Extended List of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025. The awards ceremony and unveiling of the top 50 restaurants in Asia for this year is scheduled in Seoul for later this month.

The Indian restaurants that are ranked from 51 to 100 are Naar in Kasauli (66th), Farmlore in Bengaluru (68th), Americano in Mumbai (71st), Inja in New Delhi (87th), The Table in Mumbai (88th), Dum Pukht in New Delhi (89th) and The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai (91st). This marks the debut of Naar, Farmlore and Inja on this prestigious list. The Table is a re-entry. Farmlore also received the "One To Watch" Award. Last year, five Indian restaurants made it to this extended list (read more here).

Apart from Kasauli, Vientiane, Ubud, Hanoi and Penang have debuted as new destinations this year. Spanning 23 cities in total, the overall rankings in Asia are led by Bangkok, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Seoul (which have six restaurants each on the list). These rankings were topped by Born and Bred, Seoul. Read more below:

Here's The Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 (Ranked from 51 to 100)

51. Born and Bred, Seoul

52. Mume, Taipei

53. Vea, Hong Kong

54. Born, Singapore

55. Solbam, Seoul

56. Xin Rong Ji, Hong Kong

57. Soigne, Seoul

58. Ministry of Crab, Colombo

59. Ru Yuan, Hangzhou

60. Testina, Hong Kong

61. Alla Prima, Seoul

62. Kwonsooksoo, Seoul

63. Cenci, Kyoto

64. Ta Vie, Hong Kong

65. Gaa, Bangkok

66. Naar, Kasauli

67. Esquisse, Tokyo

68. Farmlore, Bengaluru (One to Watch Award)

69. L'Effervescence, Tokyo

70. Thevar, Singapore

71. Americano, Mumbai

72. Gallery by Chele, Manila

73. Xin Rong Ji (Xinyuan South Road), Beijing

74. Cloudstreet, Singapore

75. Cote by Mauro Colagreco, Bangkok

76. Harutaka, Tokyo

77. Jaan by Kirk Westaway, Singapore

78. Hommage, Tokyo

79. Zen, Singapore

80. Blue by Alain Ducasse, Bangkok

81. Wana Yook, Bangkok

82. Xin Rong Ji (Nanyang Road), Shanghai

83. Hajime, Osaka

84. Dewakan, Kuala Lumpur

85. Ensue, Shenzhen

86. Doi Ka Noi, Vientiane

87. Inja, New Delhi

88. The Table, Mumbai

89. Dum Pukht, New Delhi

90. Jungsik, Seoul

91. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

92. Locavore NXT, Ubud

93. Feuille, Hong Kong

94. 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana, Hong Kong

95. Summer Pavilion, Singapore

96. La Bourriche 133, Shanghai

97. Gia, Hanoi

98. Bo.Lan, Bangkok

99. Ms. Maria & Mr. Singh, Bangkok

100. Au Jardin, Penang