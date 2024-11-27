These Are The Best Restaurants In India For 2025, As Per La Liste's Latest Scores

La Liste published its compilation of the 'Top 1000 restaurants 2025' (Photo: Instagram/ indianaccent)

La Liste recently unveiled its list of the 'Top 1000 Restaurants 2025', which features establishments across the world. The French guide is known to assign calculated scores/ratings rather than assigning single ranks on a list. As a result, multiple restaurants may have the same score and share the same 'ranking.' La Liste's approach is thus quite different as compared to organisations like the Michelin Guide and the World's 50 Best. This year, nine restaurants around the globe got the topmost ranking of 99.5, according to La Liste. Hence, they have been named the best in the world for 2025. They are as follows:

The Best Restaurants In The World For 2025, As Per La Liste

Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl, Switzerland

Guy Savoy, France

L'Enclume - Simon Rogan, UK

La Vague d'Or - Le Cheval Blanc, France

Le Bernardin, USA

Lung King Heen, Hong Kong

Matsukawa, Japan

Schwarzwaldstube, Germany

SingleThread, USA

Also Read: This Mumbai Restaurant Has Been Named The Best Restaurant In India For 2024

La Liste has also published scores for restaurants in India. Here are the ones that have received the relatively highest scores:

The Best Restaurants In India For 2025, As Per La Liste

Indian Accent, New Delhi (95) Masque, Mumbai (89) Dum Pukht, New Delhi (83) Adaa at Falaknuma Palace, Hyderabad (82.5) Jamavar - Leela Palace, Bengaluru (82.5) Yauatcha, Mumbai (82.5) Le Cirque Signature - The Leela Palace, Bengaluru (81) Megu, New Delhi (80) Karavalli, Bengaluru (78) Bukhara, New Delhi (77.5)

Other Mumbai restaurants on the list include The Table, Ziya, Wasabi By Morimoto - The Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Americano, The Bombay Canteen and Izumi Bandra. In Bangalore, Bengaluru Oota Company and Farmlore were also featured on the list. Other Indian restaurants mentioned are Baan Thai and Sienna Store & Cafe in Kolkata, Avartana in Chennai and Bomras in Goa.

Also Read: 5 Indian Restaurants Featured On List Of Asia's Best Restaurants Ranked 51-100 For 2024

How Are The Scores Calculated?

La Liste first creates an enormous database that includes reviews of the top restaurants and hotels in the world by hundreds of guidebooks and "trusted publications". The website explains how each review score is standardised by a specific process. It states that "thousands of chefs" are asked about local guidebooks and each guidebook is accordingly assigned a "trustworthiness index". La Liste then calculates an average of all standardised review scores for each establishment, weighted by each source's trustworthiness index. Finally, it integrates online customer reviews, which are given a 10% weight in the final "La Liste score". Click here to learn more about the method.