This Indian Restaurant In Dubai Was Ranked No. 2 In Middle East And North Africa

Tresind Studio in Dubai has retained its spot on the list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa. The 2025 edition was recently unveiled.

Read Time: 3 mins
This Indian Restaurant In Dubai Was Ranked No. 2 In Middle East And North Africa
The 50 best restaurants in Middle East and North Africa were announced (Photo: Instagram/ tresindstudio)

The prestigious list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa for 2025 was unveiled at an awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi on January 28. This marks the fourth edition of the Middle East and North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants awards. Establishments from across 11 cities were featured among the final rankings. For the third consecutive year, the list was topped by Orfali Bros Bistro in Dubai. The restaurant also emerged as the best in the UAE specifically. Tresind Studio, located at The Palm Jumeirah, retained its second position on the list from last year. This modern Indian restaurant is helmed by celebrated chef Himanshu Saini.

Here's how it is described on the 50 Best website: "From humble beginnings in a backroom of its sister restaurant, Tresind, Himanshu Saini has steered Tresind Studio to its current position as one of the world's most renowned Indian restaurants in less than a decade. Rather than the often-employed blanket approach to India's cuisine, Saini and his team guide diners through a nuanced yet approachable exploration of 17 dishes that tell the story of the country's rich and diverse cultural, agricultural and religious heritage."

Tresind Studio is among the most acclaimed Indian restaurants outside the country. Apart from several other culinary accolades, it currently holds two Michelin stars - a distinction that very few establishments serving Indian cuisine have managed to win. Tresind Studio was ranked 13th on the global list last year and was also named the Best Restaurant in the Middle East for 2024.

Also Read: These Are The Best Restaurants In India For 2025, As Per La Liste's Latest Scores

The selection of Middle East and North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants was done by 250 industry leaders from 19 countries across the entire region. The Academy of experts is divided into six regions: the Gulf, Saudi Arabia; Levant-plus; Israel, North Africa (East); and North Africa (West). Each region has its own chairperson and panel of members that includes food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs, etc.

Here Are The 50 Best Restaurants In The Middle East And North Africa For 2025:

  1. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai
  2. Tresind Studio, Dubai
  3. Kinoya, Dubai
  4. Khufu's, Cairo
  5. Ossiano, Dubai
  6. Fusions by Tala, Manama
  7. Jun's, Dubai
  8. Shams El Balad, Amman
  9. Em Sherif, Beirut
  10. Moonrise, Dubai
  11. Fakhreldin, Amman
  12. Boca, Dubai
  13. Alee, Amman
  14. 3 Fils, Dubai
  15. Bait Maryam, Dubai
  16. Marble, Riyadh
  17. Row on 45, Dubai
  18. Dara Dining by Sara Aqel, Amman
  19. Zuma, Dubai
  20. Sufra, Amman
  21. Zooba (Zamalek), Cairo
  22. La Grande Table Marocaine, Marrakech
  23. LPM Dubai, Dubai
  24. Kazoku, Cairo
  25. Gaia, Dubai
  26. 21 Grams, Dubai
  27. Sachi Cairo, Cairo
  28. 11 Woodfire, Dubai
  29. Marmellata Bakery, Abu Dhabi
  30. Kuuru, Jeddah
  31. Lunch Room, Riyadh
  32. Sesamo, Marrakech
  33. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Dubai
  34. Izakaya, Cairo
  35. +61, Marrakech
  36. 13C Bar in the Back, Amman
  37. Mimi Kakushi, Dubai
  38. LPM Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi
  39. Aseeb, Riyadh
  40. Sachi Giza, Giza
  41. TakaHisa, Dubai
  42. Baron, Beirut
  43. Cut by Wolfgang Puck, Manama
  44. Le Golfe, La Marsa
  45. Smoked Room, Dubai
  46. Le Petit Cornichon, Marrakech
  47. Reif Kushiyaki Cairo, Cairo
  48. La Grande Brasserie by Helene Darroze, Marrakech
  49. Myazu, Riyadh
  50. Niri, Abu Dhabi

Also Read: 11 Times Indian Food Shone Globally In 2024: A Year In Review

