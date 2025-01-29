This Indian Restaurant In Dubai Was Ranked No. 2 In Middle East And North Africa

The prestigious list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa for 2025 was unveiled at an awards ceremony in Abu Dhabi on January 28. This marks the fourth edition of the Middle East and North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants awards. Establishments from across 11 cities were featured among the final rankings. For the third consecutive year, the list was topped by Orfali Bros Bistro in Dubai. The restaurant also emerged as the best in the UAE specifically. Tresind Studio, located at The Palm Jumeirah, retained its second position on the list from last year. This modern Indian restaurant is helmed by celebrated chef Himanshu Saini.

Here's how it is described on the 50 Best website: "From humble beginnings in a backroom of its sister restaurant, Tresind, Himanshu Saini has steered Tresind Studio to its current position as one of the world's most renowned Indian restaurants in less than a decade. Rather than the often-employed blanket approach to India's cuisine, Saini and his team guide diners through a nuanced yet approachable exploration of 17 dishes that tell the story of the country's rich and diverse cultural, agricultural and religious heritage."

Tresind Studio is among the most acclaimed Indian restaurants outside the country. Apart from several other culinary accolades, it currently holds two Michelin stars - a distinction that very few establishments serving Indian cuisine have managed to win. Tresind Studio was ranked 13th on the global list last year and was also named the Best Restaurant in the Middle East for 2024.

The selection of Middle East and North Africa's 50 Best Restaurants was done by 250 industry leaders from 19 countries across the entire region. The Academy of experts is divided into six regions: the Gulf, Saudi Arabia; Levant-plus; Israel, North Africa (East); and North Africa (West). Each region has its own chairperson and panel of members that includes food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs, etc.

Here Are The 50 Best Restaurants In The Middle East And North Africa For 2025:

Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai Tresind Studio, Dubai Kinoya, Dubai Khufu's, Cairo Ossiano, Dubai Fusions by Tala, Manama Jun's, Dubai Shams El Balad, Amman Em Sherif, Beirut Moonrise, Dubai Fakhreldin, Amman Boca, Dubai Alee, Amman 3 Fils, Dubai Bait Maryam, Dubai Marble, Riyadh Row on 45, Dubai Dara Dining by Sara Aqel, Amman Zuma, Dubai Sufra, Amman Zooba (Zamalek), Cairo La Grande Table Marocaine, Marrakech LPM Dubai, Dubai Kazoku, Cairo Gaia, Dubai 21 Grams, Dubai Sachi Cairo, Cairo 11 Woodfire, Dubai Marmellata Bakery, Abu Dhabi Kuuru, Jeddah Lunch Room, Riyadh Sesamo, Marrakech Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, Dubai Izakaya, Cairo +61, Marrakech 13C Bar in the Back, Amman Mimi Kakushi, Dubai LPM Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi Aseeb, Riyadh Sachi Giza, Giza TakaHisa, Dubai Baron, Beirut Cut by Wolfgang Puck, Manama Le Golfe, La Marsa Smoked Room, Dubai Le Petit Cornichon, Marrakech Reif Kushiyaki Cairo, Cairo La Grande Brasserie by Helene Darroze, Marrakech Myazu, Riyadh Niri, Abu Dhabi

