Mumbai's Masque Ranked 68th On This Global List Of Best Restaurants For 2025

Mumbai's Masque has won yet another culinary accolade. It has been ranked 68th globally by a prestigious organisation. The World's 50 Best Restaurants just announced its extended list of establishments ranked from 51 to 100. Masque is the only Indian restaurant to be featured on it. The list includes restaurants in 37 cities across six continents. Masque is one of nine entries from Asia. Last year, it was a new entry on the same list, and it occupied the 78th position overall.

The World's 50 Best noted, "Arguably India's most forward-thinking restaurant, Masque's raison d'etre is to show off the wealth of the country's produce, extracting maximum flavour from local ingredients in a 10-course tasting menu served in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill. With self-taught cook and entrepreneur Aditi Dugar at the helm, Masque has won a string of accolades since opening in 2016. After the departure of founding chef Prateek Sadhu in 2022, the culinary reins are in the skilled hands of Varun Totlani."

Masque was ranked 19th on the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for 2025, and it was thus named the best restaurant in India for this year. It has emerged as the top restaurant in the country multiple times, based on rankings by the same list. The other Indian entry on the Asia list for 2025 was Indian Accent Delhi at the 46th position. The Asia edition also has an extended list, which features several Indian restaurants this year. Click here to read more.

While no restaurant located in India has made it to the 50 best list in recent times, Indian cuisine restaurants abroad have managed to do so. For instance, Gaggan in Bangkok and Tresind Studio in Dubai have frequently secured top positions.

Here's The Extended List Of The World's Best Restaurants Ranked From 51 to 100 For 2025:

51. Alcalde, Guadalajara

52. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau

53. Den, Tokyo

54. El Chato, Bogota

55. La Colombe, Cape Town

56. Jordnaer, Copenhagen

57. Onjium, Seoul

58. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin

59. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin

60. Pujol, Mexico City

61. Nuema, Quito

62. Willem Hiele, Oudenburg

63. Bozar, Brussels

64. Fu He Hui, Shanghai

65. Quique Dacosta, Denia

66. Saint Peter, Sydney

67. Arca, Tulum

68. Masque, Mumbai

69. Hisa Franko, Kobarid

70. Tuju, Sao Paulo

71. Sazenka, Tokyo

72. Chef Tam's Seasons, Macau

73. Tantris, Munich

74. Mountain, London

75. Mil, Cusco

76. Leo, Bogota

77. Le Doyenne, Saint-Vrain

78. Cocina Hermanos Torres, Barcelona

79. Coda, Berlin

80. SingleThread, Healdsburg

81. Oteque, Rio de Janeiro

82. Fyn, Cape Town

83. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo

84. Aponiente, El Puerto de Santa Maria

85. Txitxpa, Atxondo

86. The Clove Club, London

87. Mugaritz, San Sebastian

88. Salsify at the Roundhouse, Cape Town

89. Huniik, Merida

90. Le Bernardin, New York

91. Koan, Copenhagen

92. Al Gatto Verde, Modena

93. Burnt Ends, Singapore

94. Meet the Bund, Shanghai

95. Evvai, Sao Paulo

96. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

97. Labyrinth, Singapore

98. Cesar, New York

99. Amisfield Restaurant, Queenstown

100. Neolokal, Istanbul

The awards ceremony for the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 will take place on June 19 in Turin, Italy.