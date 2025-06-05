Mumbai's Masque Ranked 68th On This Global List Of Best Restaurants For 2025

Mumbai's Masque has won yet another culinary accolade. It has been ranked 68th globally by a prestigious organisation. The World's 50 Best Restaurants just announced its extended list of establishments ranked from 51 to 100. Masque is the only Indian restaurant to be featured on it. The list includes restaurants in 37 cities across six continents. Masque is one of nine entries from Asia. Last year, it was a new entry on the same list, and it occupied the 78th position overall.
The World's 50 Best noted, "Arguably India's most forward-thinking restaurant, Masque's raison d'etre is to show off the wealth of the country's produce, extracting maximum flavour from local ingredients in a 10-course tasting menu served in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill. With self-taught cook and entrepreneur Aditi Dugar at the helm, Masque has won a string of accolades since opening in 2016. After the departure of founding chef Prateek Sadhu in 2022, the culinary reins are in the skilled hands of Varun Totlani."
Masque was ranked 19th on the list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for 2025, and it was thus named the best restaurant in India for this year. It has emerged as the top restaurant in the country multiple times, based on rankings by the same list. The other Indian entry on the Asia list for 2025 was Indian Accent Delhi at the 46th position. The Asia edition also has an extended list, which features several Indian restaurants this year. Click here to read more.
While no restaurant located in India has made it to the 50 best list in recent times, Indian cuisine restaurants abroad have managed to do so. For instance, Gaggan in Bangkok and Tresind Studio in Dubai have frequently secured top positions.
Here's The Extended List Of The World's Best Restaurants Ranked From 51 to 100 For 2025:
51. Alcalde, Guadalajara
52. Schloss Schauenstein, Furstenau
53. Den, Tokyo
54. El Chato, Bogota
55. La Colombe, Cape Town
56. Jordnaer, Copenhagen
57. Onjium, Seoul
58. Restaurant Tim Raue, Berlin
59. Nobelhart & Schmutzig, Berlin
60. Pujol, Mexico City
61. Nuema, Quito
62. Willem Hiele, Oudenburg
63. Bozar, Brussels
64. Fu He Hui, Shanghai
65. Quique Dacosta, Denia
66. Saint Peter, Sydney
67. Arca, Tulum
68. Masque, Mumbai
69. Hisa Franko, Kobarid
70. Tuju, Sao Paulo
71. Sazenka, Tokyo
72. Chef Tam's Seasons, Macau
73. Tantris, Munich
74. Mountain, London
75. Mil, Cusco
76. Leo, Bogota
77. Le Doyenne, Saint-Vrain
78. Cocina Hermanos Torres, Barcelona
79. Coda, Berlin
80. SingleThread, Healdsburg
81. Oteque, Rio de Janeiro
82. Fyn, Cape Town
83. A Casa do Porco, Sao Paulo
84. Aponiente, El Puerto de Santa Maria
85. Txitxpa, Atxondo
86. The Clove Club, London
87. Mugaritz, San Sebastian
88. Salsify at the Roundhouse, Cape Town
89. Huniik, Merida
90. Le Bernardin, New York
91. Koan, Copenhagen
92. Al Gatto Verde, Modena
93. Burnt Ends, Singapore
94. Meet the Bund, Shanghai
95. Evvai, Sao Paulo
96. Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
97. Labyrinth, Singapore
98. Cesar, New York
99. Amisfield Restaurant, Queenstown
100. Neolokal, Istanbul
The awards ceremony for the World's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 will take place on June 19 in Turin, Italy.
