This Indian Restaurant In Dubai Was Just Awarded A 3rd Michelin Star

An Indian restaurant in Dubai has just won what is considered the highest honour in the culinary world. Tresind Studio, helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini, has been awarded a third Michelin Star. This is a historic win as it is the first ever Indian food establishment to be given this coveted accolade. Over the years, one and two Michelin stars have been bestowed on Indian restaurants abroad (There is no Indian edition of the Michelin Guide, so domestic restaurants cannot win). However, till now, none had received the third star, which signifies "Exceptional cuisine" and the highest standards.

Tresind Studio's win was announced at the fourth edition of the MICHELIN Guide Dubai, which took place on May 22, 2025. It is one of only two restaurants in Dubai that have been awarded three Michelin stars. FZN by Bjorn Frantzen is the other winner of this accolade. The Dubai outpost of Jamavar, which is a celebrated Indian restaurant, has been given a single Michelin star this year.

More About Tresind Studio

Tresind Studio serves a multi-course tasting menu spotlighting seasonal ingredients and flavours from across India. Chef Himanshu Saini opened Tresind Studio in 2018, conceptualised as a more experimental version of the earlier Tresind. It was later moved to a separate premises, which is its current 20-seater rooftop space at The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. It received its second Michelin star in 2023.

The Michelin Guide notes, "This immersive Indian concept highlights Chef Himanshu Saini's limitless levels of imagination and creativity. The tasting menu showcases traditional Indian dishes from various regions, re-imagined and superbly crafted into vibrant, eye-catching, and flavoursome creations."

Over the years, Tresind Studio has won several international culinary accolades. Most recently, it was named the 2nd best restaurant in the Middle East and North Africa by the World's 50 Best rankings. The same organisation has featured Tresind Studio among the top 50 restaurants worldwide multiple times. Click here to find out more.