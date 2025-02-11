8 Indian Restaurants In UK Retain Their Michelin Stars For 2025

The Michelin Guide Ceremony 2025 for Great Britain & Ireland was held on February 10 in Glasgow. A total of 1,147 establishments - including 220 Starred ones - are included in this year's restaurant selection. One restaurant won a highly sought-after third star, three restaurants have been newly awarded two Michelin stars, and 22 restaurants have joined the growing list of One-Star establishments. Eight restaurants serving Indian food - seven in London and one in Birmingham - are part of the 2025 selection. While none of them are new entries, they have worked hard to retain their Michelin stars from previous years. Read more about them below:

Here Are 8 Indian Restaurants In The United Kingdom That Have Kept Their Michelin Stars In 2025:

1. Gymkhana, London

Located in Mayfair, Gymkhana won its second Michelin star last year. This renowned Indian restaurant in London is inspired by the Gymkhana clubs of colonial India. It serves mainly North Indian-style food. The Michelin guide praises the "balance, sophistication and depth" of the cooking here.

2. Opheem, Birmingham

Opheem is owned and run by Chef Aktar Islam, who grew up in Birmingham. The restaurant received its first Michelin star in 2019 and its second in 2024. The menu features British ingredients with a signature Indian twist. The Michelin guide notes, "The series of flavoursome, excellently spiced and carefully balanced dishes are creative, modern takes on Indian recipes."

3. Veeraswamy, London

Veeraswamy is considered to be the oldest Indian restaurant of its kind in London. It was established in 1926 and was awarded a Michelin star in 2016. Located on Regent Street, it has continued to remain popular over the years. It offers wide-ranging dishes from different parts of India, including street-style snacks and royal delicacies. Apart from the menu, the restaurant's history also contributes to its fame. Charlie Chaplin, Indira Gandhi and Winston Churchill have dined at Veeraswamy.

4. Benares, London

This Indian restaurant in Mayfair won a Michelin star under Chef Atul Kochhar in 2007. Chef Sameer Taneja currently helms Benares. His cooking shows "confidence, freshness and vitality," as stated by the Michelin Guide. It also highlights the restaurant's fusion of modernity and tradition.

5. Jamavar, London

Located on Mayfair's iconic Mount Street, Jamavar regained its Michelin star in 2022. It is part of the LSL Capital restaurant group, co-founded by Dinesh and Samyukta Nair in 2016. Chef Surender Mohan serves as its Culinary Director and Executive Chef. Here's how the Michelin Guide describes its offerings: "The menu looks to all parts of India, with a slight bias towards the north, and also showcases dishes that would have featured in royal kitchens." Jamavar has other outposts outside the UK. Its Doha one recently received a Michelin star.

6. Quilon, London

This one Michelin-star Indian restaurant in London is helmed by Chef Sriram Aylur.The menu spotlights the flavours of southwest India and the Malabar Coast. "Quilon's longevity is no accident, as it delivers an object lesson in the importance of consistency and reliability," the Michelin Guide states. It won a Michelin star in 2008 and has retained it ever since.

7. Trishna, London

Trishna is another Indian restaurant in London that has retained its Michelin star for many years. It was first awarded one in 2012. Trishna specialises in coastal delicacies, especially those from the southwestern part of India. Praising its menu and execution, the Michelin Guide says, "All of the dishes are as fresh tasting and beautifully spiced as they are colourful."

8. Amaya, London

Amaya in Belgravia opened in 2004 and won a Michelin star in 2006. This modern Indian restaurant has a unique approach that combines aspects of tapas and fine dining. "The emphasis is on different sized dishes designed for sharing; delivered as and when they are prepared from the tawa, tandoor and sigri grills," the Michelin Guide explains.

Click here for the full list of restaurants in Great Britain and Ireland that have won/retained Michelin stars for 2025.

