Indian Fine Dining Restaurant 'Musaafer' In Houston Receives Michelin Star

The Michelin Guide recently added a new gem to its prestigious list - 'Musaafer', an Indian fine dining restaurant in Houston, has earned a Michelin star. The recognition, unveiled at the first-ever Texas Michelin awards ceremony, highlights the restaurant's outstanding contribution to the city's vibrant culinary scene. Located in The Galleria, Musaafer offers a unique dining experience, taking guests on a journey through India's diverse culinary landscape. The restaurant blends ancient cooking traditions with modern techniques, reflecting the flavours of each region across India. Its name, 'Musaafer', means 'traveller' in Urdu, inspired by the team's 100-day culinary journey across India to explore its diverse cuisines.

Shammi and Mithu Malik, the founders of Musaafer, shared their gratitude for the award. "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire team," said Shammi Malik. Mithu added, "We're incredibly thankful for the support from our local Houston community. The enthusiasm and adventurous spirit of our guests have been crucial to our success."

Executive corporate chef Mayank Istwal

Executive Corporate Chef Mayank Istwal, who hails from Dehradun, expressed his pride in representing Houston's dining culture. "We're honoured to be part of this vibrant city's culinary landscape and look forward to seeing it continue to grow," said Chef Istwal, whose early passion for cooking was shaped by his family's catering business. He also paid tribute to his roots by wearing a traditional 'Pahadi' cap alongside his chef coat.