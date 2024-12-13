This Indian Restaurant In Doha Awarded A Michelin Star. See Details

Winning a Michelin star is widely considered one of the highest honours in the culinary world. While the Michelin Guide doesn't have an Indian edition, several Indian restaurants located outside the country have won Michelin stars. By doing so, they have shone a global spotlight on the rich diversity of our country's cuisines. The most recent example is Jamavar Doha, which was just awarded a Michelin star at the inaugural ceremony of the Michelin Guide in Doha. Jamavar was one of two restaurants to receive a star at this ceremony - the other being IDAM by Alain Ducasse.

Here's how the Michelin Guide describes Jamavar Doha: "Part of a small international group, this Indian restaurant is named after the intricate 16th-century shawls of Kashmir and sits inside the Sheraton Grand Hotel. It's a smart spot, with a mix of modern and traditional elements in its decor. The extensive menu covers all regions of India, from Old Delhi butter chicken to Kerala-style beef, and includes refined small plates and several dishes from the tandoor such as succulent lamb chops. Fine ingredients are used and bold flavours are delivered, with the spicing impressively well-judged."

Jamavar is helmed by Chef Surender Mohan, Culinary Director and Executive Chef of LSL Capital - a collection of restaurants founded by father and daughter duo Dinesh and Samyukta Nair. They belong to the trailblazing family that founded The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts. Jamavar opened its first outpost at The Leela Palace Bengaluru in 2001. After establishing its presence across five Indian cities, it opened international outposts in London in 2016 and in Doha in 2021. Jamavar London also currently holds a Michelin star.

Chef Surender Mohan shared the news on Instagram, and wrote, "This recognition is a testament to the hard work, passion, and dedication of our excellent team Jamavar Doha, who have worked tirelessly toward this achievement. A heartfelt thanks to the Michelin Guide for honouring our efforts, and to our guiding light, Samyukta Nair, whose vision and unshakeable support have been the cornerstone of our success."

Samyukta Nair also announced the news on Instagram. "It is not just a proud moment for us at Jamavar Doha but a celebration of Indian food within the region and strengthens our commitment to its culinary landscape," she wrote.

Before this, Semma (a South Indian restaurant in New York) made headlines when it retained its Michelin star for the third consecutive year. Click here to read the full story.