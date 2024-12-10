This Indian Restaurant In New York Just Received A Michelin "Bib Gourmand" Award

Chef Vikas Khanna's famous New York restaurant, Bungalow, has added a new feather to its cap. It was recently awarded a "Bib Gourmand" by the prestigious Michelin Guide. This accolade is given to the establishments that offer the best value for money. Explaining that the price limit for eligibility varies from country to country, the guide states, "What Bib restaurants do have in common is their simpler style of cooking, which is recognisable and easy-to-eat. A Bib Gourmand restaurant will also leave you with a sense of satisfaction, at having eaten so well at such a reasonable price."

This is far from the first time that Chef Vikas Khanna has received recognition from the Michelin Guide. He noted the same on Instagram and explained what makes this award different. He explained how it shines a spotlight on his roots and what it means to him. He wrote, "260 days of Bungalow & today we received the Michelin 2024 Bib Gourmand Award. While I've previously received the Michelin Star 8 times, today felt different. I felt that it was for some higher purpose, it was like a tribute, it was like a promise to my land and to my people. To my sister. This is just the beginning. We will work harder & harder every day to give our guests an experience that will be a testament to Indian hospitality."

Here's how the Michelin Guide has described the restaurant on their website: "Chef Vikas Khanna has struck out on his own at this warm and welcoming dining room where pale pink walls, colourful murals, and a bar with carved panels set a stunning tone. It's always bustling and securing a reservation may be difficult, with diners eagerly lining up early to snag a walk-in spot. Once you've found a seat, start with one of their unique cocktails (think turmeric-infused tequila and chilli-infused mezcal), then tuck into contemporary Indian cuisine that showcases the diverse culinary traditions of India's 28 states. The kitchen's talent shines in standout dishes like the five cheese kulcha (stuffed flatbread) and yoghurt kebabs wrapped in crispy kataifi pastry and served with a bright pickled cabbage puree and spicy mango coulis."

Before this, Chef Vikas Khanna had received a Michelin star in 2011 for his Indian restaurant Junoon, located in Manhattan, New York. He went on to retain the accolade for eight consecutive years. As for his latest New York venture itself, Bungalow had also been named on the reputed list of the 50 Best Restaurants In America, according to the New York Times.