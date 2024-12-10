This South Indian Restaurant In New York Has Retained Its Michelin Star Since 2022

The Michelin Guide has recently bestowed accolades on a few Indian chefs, Indian food and Indian restaurants in different parts of the world. One of the latest highlights is Semma in the USA retaining its Michelin star for the third consecutive year. Helmed by Chef Vijay Kumar, Semma is the only Indian restaurant located in New York that currently holds this highly sought-after accolade. When it first won its Michelin star in 2022, it was the only Indian restaurant in America to do so. Semma is known to showcase the rich and diverse flavours of regional South Indian food.

Here's how the Michelin Guide describes Semma: "This is authentic Indian cooking that doesn't pander to American expectations, and if some of the dishes are unfamiliar, lean on the staff who know their stuff and are eager to share. One bite in and you'll quickly learn that this cooking is all heart. Dishes are spicy, but the heat is used as elegantly as it is liberally. Start with the mulaikattiya thaniyam, the chef's childhood snack that bursts with flavour. The gunpowder dosa, a classic rice and lentil crepe filled with potato masala, is on every table for a reason. Attu kari sukka is falling-apart tender lamb in a dark brown curry redolent of warm spices."

The other two Indian restaurants in the USA that won Michelin stars in 2023 have also retained them this year. They are Rania in Washington DC (led by Chef Chetan Shetty) and Indienne in Chicago (helmed by Chef Sujan Sarkar). Some weeks ago, Bangkok's acclaimed Indian restaurant, Gaa by Chef Garima Arora, retained its two Michelin stars.

Since the Michelin Guide doesn't have an Indian edition, the only restaurants serving Indian food eligible to win its awards are situated outside the country. Several such establishments in London, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and other cities around the globe have had the honour of winning Michelin stars in the past. Click here to discover some of them.

Chef Vikas Khanna was also recently bestowed with an accolade from the Michelin Guide. His New York restaurant, Bungalow, received the Michelin "Bib Gourmand" award. Read the complete story here.

