These Indian Cuisine Restaurants Have Been Ranked Among Asia's 50 Best For 2025

The prestigious list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2025 has just been announced and establishments centred around Indian flavours have won multiple accolades. It was unveiled during the annual awards ceremony that took place on March 25 in Seoul. Two restaurants in India have been featured among the winners. Additionally, a progressive Indian cuisine restaurant located abroad has topped the list. Earlier in the month, the extended list of best restaurants ranked from 51 to 100 was released and seven Indian establishments were named on it.

Like the last two years, Masque in Mumbai has been named the best restaurant in India for 2025 too. It was ranked 19th overall. It is helmed by restaurateur Aditi Dugar and chef Varun Totlani. "One of India's most forward-thinking restaurants, Masque's raison d'etre is to show off the wealth of India's produce, extracting maximum flavour from local ingredients in a tasting menu served in a stylish former Mumbai textile mill," reads part of the announcement on Instagram.

The other Indian restaurant on the list is Indian Accent Delhi. It occupies the 46th position. It was also named among Asia's 50 Best in 2024. Indian Accent is led by executive Chef Shantanu Mehrotra and owned by restaurateur Rohit Khattar. The Indian restaurants on the extended list for 2025 are Naar in Kasauli (rank 66th), Farmlore in Bengaluru (68th), Americano in Mumbai (71st), Inja in New Delhi (87th), The Table in Mumbai (88th), Dum Pukht in New Delhi (89th) and The Bombay Canteen in Mumbai (91st). Additionally, the special "One To Watch" Award was bestowed on Farmlore. [Click here to see the full list of restaurants ranked from 51 to 100].

These are not the only restaurants celebrating Indian cuisine that have won big this year. Gaggan in Bangkok has topped the Asia list for 2025. This is Chef Gaggan Anand's inventive Indian cuisine restaurant, which has won several accolades over the years. In 2024, it was named among the top 10 restaurants globally by the World's 50 Best. Additionally, another restaurant by this legendary chef - Gaggan at Louis Vuitton in Bangkok - has been named on Asia's 50 Best list this year.

The "50 Best" rankings are helmed by UK-based William Reed Business Media. They recognise distinguished restaurants and hotels around the world. Later in the year, the annual awards ceremony for the global list of best restaurants will be held.

Here Are Asia's 50 Best Restaurants For 2025: