Chef Manish Mehrotra Announces A Break From His Award-Winning Restaurants Indian Accent And Comorin

Chef Manish Mehrotra is taking a break from his restaurants. (Photo: Instagram/chefmanishmehrotra)

Celebrity chef Manish Mehrotra, one of India's highly esteemed chefs, has decided to turn the next leaf on his incredible gastronomic journey. The chef is well-known for re-inventing modern Indian cuisine through his food at Indian Accent, one of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for a decade now. In the latest update, Chef Mehrotra, the Culinary Director of Indian Accent and Comorin "has decided to take a break from restaurants for now," as per a statement from EVH International, the parent company.

"The Company is grateful for all his services and contributions during the past two decades and wishes him all the very best for his future. Chef Manish leaves a wonderful legacy at the two restaurant brands (Indian Accent and Comorin), which he helped build and nurture with his immense culinary talent and dedication He is an exceptional leader and human being and will be sorely missed, but we wish him all the very best in his future journey and adventures."

Chef Manish Mehrotra reflected on his incredible journey of "great opportunities and support." In the statement, he said, "I joined the company when I was a young man in the year 2000 and have literally grown with this company. I have learnt a lot and received great opportunities and support." The chef also shared the reason for his break. "There's a time when one needs to explore new frontiers and spend some time with the family and that time has come for me," he shared.

Chef Shantanu Mehrotra, who has been the Executive Chef at Indian Accent, New Delhi, from the first day will continue to lead Indian Accent, New Delhi, the statement added. Further, Chef Rijul Gulati is already helming the kitchens of Indian Accent, Mumbai and Chef Raveesh Kapoor at Indian Accent, New York. Chef Dhiraj Dargan has been the Brand Chef for Comorin, Gurgaon from inception too and will continue expanding that brand to further geographies.

In his statement, Chef Manish Mehrotra added, "I leave very confident that the kitchen teams at all Indian Accent and Comorin restaurants are fully capable of maintaining the standards of excellence that these two restaurant brands are known for. I shall be closely watching and cheering all the chefs from the sidelines, especially Chef Shantanu Mehrotra, Executive Chef of Indian Accent New Delhi, who has been with me right from Day 1 and Chef Rijul Gulati who is doing a terrific job as Head Chef, Indian Accent Mumbai. I wish to thank the entire management and all my team members."

The chef also posted a video montage on Instagram which features endless wonderful pictures capturing his beautiful culinary journey. In the caption, he wrote, "24 incredible years with Old World Hospitality / Ekatra... BIG 15 magnificent years of Indian Accent... 9 phenomenal years of Comorin... This has been a beautiful journey... beyond words... gratitude...As I move on to a new chapter in my life... I would like to thank everyone who made it possible... Mr Rohit Khattar, Rashmi Ma'am, Rishiv, all my Colleagues, Diners, Critics, Friends and most importantly my late wife Vindhya and my lifeline, my daughter @adahmehrotra." He ended it on a happy note, saying, "Promising to come back soon with something new, something exciting."

Both Indian Accent and Comorin made it to the prestigious list of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024. Indian Accent, New Delhi, was ranked 26th while Comorin, Gurugram, was ranked 79th in the extended list.

