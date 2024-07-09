4 Indian Bars Featured On Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Bars For 2024

The list of Asia's best bars ranked from 51 to 100 is out (Photo Credit: theworlds50best.com)
The extended list of Asia's 50 Best Bars for 2024 has just been announced (on July 9, 2024). It features Asian bars positioned from 51 to 100, as per the rankings of the World's 50 Best organisation. Four Indian bars have made it to this prestigious list, marking a significant achievement on the global stage. The extended list of Asia's Best Bars for 2024 includes 15 new entries from across the continent and comprises bars from 19 different cities. It is topped by Soko (Seoul), which is ranked 51st. Singapore leads this particular list with 8 bars. The highest-ranked Indian bar on the Extended List for 2024 is The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai). It has been placed 59th. It is followed by Lair (New Delhi) at the 68th position, Sidecar (New Delhi) at the 84th position and Home (New Delhi) at the 96th position.
The ranking for the Extended List is compiled on the basis of the overall voting process of Asia's 50 Best Bars. The Academy of 265 members - which comprises bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados - vote independently and anonymously for what they consider the "best bar experience".
Last year, The Bombay Canteen and Sidecar were featured among Asia's 50 Best Bars. The latter emerged as the best bar in India for 2023. Other Indian bars among the top 50 in 2023 were The Living Room by Masque (Mumbai) and Copitas (Bengaluru). Click here to know more.
Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024: 51-100 extended list
51. Soko, Seoul
52. Backdoor Bodega, Penang
53. Tokyo Confidential, Tokyo
54. Epic, Shanghai
55. Lamp Bar, Nara
56. Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur
57. Republic, Singapore
58. Stir, Ho Chi Minh City
59. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai
60. No Sleep Club, Singapore
61. To Infinity & Beyond, Taipei
62. Tropic City, Bangkok
63. Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore
64. Yakoboku, Kumamoto
65. The Elephant Room, Singapore
66. Mizunara: The Library, Hong Kong
67. Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong
68. Lair, New Delhi
69. Manhattan, Singapore
70. Coley, Kuala Lumpur
71. The Old Man, Hong Kong
72. Under Lab, Taipei
73. Opium, Bangkok
74. Folklore, Tokyo
75. Bee's Knees, Kyoto
76. Gold Bar, Tokyo
77. Cat Bite Club, Singapore
78. 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore
79. The Han-jia, Tainan
80. Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur
81. The Hudson Rooms, Hanoi
82. Southbank Cafe + Lounge, Muntinlupa City
83. Firefly, Bangkok
84. Sidecar, New Delhi
85. The Sailing Bar, Nara
86. Bulgari Ginza Bar, Tokyo
87. High Five, Tokyo
88. The St. Regis Bar, Jakarta
89. Gong Gan, Seoul
90. Asia Today, Bangkok
91. The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok
92. Sober Company, Shanghai
93. Last Word, Singapore
94. Wu (Nothingness), Taipei
95. Charles H, Seoul
96. Home, New Delhi
97. Tell Camellia, Hong Kong
98. Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, Bangkok
99. Drinking & Healing, Ho Chi Minh City
100. Moonrock, Tainan
The ninth edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars will be unveiled at an awards ceremony to be held in Hong Kong on July 16, 2024.
