4 Indian Bars Featured On Extended List Of Asia's 50 Best Bars For 2024

The list of Asia's best bars ranked from 51 to 100 is out (Photo Credit: theworlds50best.com)

The extended list of Asia's 50 Best Bars for 2024 has just been announced (on July 9, 2024). It features Asian bars positioned from 51 to 100, as per the rankings of the World's 50 Best organisation. Four Indian bars have made it to this prestigious list, marking a significant achievement on the global stage. The extended list of Asia's Best Bars for 2024 includes 15 new entries from across the continent and comprises bars from 19 different cities. It is topped by Soko (Seoul), which is ranked 51st. Singapore leads this particular list with 8 bars. The highest-ranked Indian bar on the Extended List for 2024 is The Bombay Canteen (Mumbai). It has been placed 59th. It is followed by Lair (New Delhi) at the 68th position, Sidecar (New Delhi) at the 84th position and Home (New Delhi) at the 96th position.

The ranking for the Extended List is compiled on the basis of the overall voting process of Asia's 50 Best Bars. The Academy of 265 members - which comprises bartenders, bar owners, drinks writers and cocktail aficionados - vote independently and anonymously for what they consider the "best bar experience".

Last year, The Bombay Canteen and Sidecar were featured among Asia's 50 Best Bars. The latter emerged as the best bar in India for 2023. Other Indian bars among the top 50 in 2023 were The Living Room by Masque (Mumbai) and Copitas (Bengaluru). Click here to know more.

Asia's 50 Best Bars 2024: 51-100 extended list

51. Soko, Seoul

52. Backdoor Bodega, Penang

53. Tokyo Confidential, Tokyo

54. Epic, Shanghai

55. Lamp Bar, Nara

56. Three X Co, Kuala Lumpur

57. Republic, Singapore

58. Stir, Ho Chi Minh City

59. The Bombay Canteen, Mumbai

60. No Sleep Club, Singapore

61. To Infinity & Beyond, Taipei

62. Tropic City, Bangkok

63. Stay Gold Flamingo, Singapore

64. Yakoboku, Kumamoto

65. The Elephant Room, Singapore

66. Mizunara: The Library, Hong Kong

67. Honky Tonks Tavern, Hong Kong

68. Lair, New Delhi

69. Manhattan, Singapore

70. Coley, Kuala Lumpur

71. The Old Man, Hong Kong

72. Under Lab, Taipei

73. Opium, Bangkok

74. Folklore, Tokyo

75. Bee's Knees, Kyoto

76. Gold Bar, Tokyo

77. Cat Bite Club, Singapore

78. 28 Hongkong Street, Singapore

79. The Han-jia, Tainan

80. Junglebird, Kuala Lumpur

81. The Hudson Rooms, Hanoi

82. Southbank Cafe + Lounge, Muntinlupa City

83. Firefly, Bangkok

84. Sidecar, New Delhi

85. The Sailing Bar, Nara

86. Bulgari Ginza Bar, Tokyo

87. High Five, Tokyo

88. The St. Regis Bar, Jakarta

89. Gong Gan, Seoul

90. Asia Today, Bangkok

91. The Bamboo Bar, Bangkok

92. Sober Company, Shanghai

93. Last Word, Singapore

94. Wu (Nothingness), Taipei

95. Charles H, Seoul

96. Home, New Delhi

97. Tell Camellia, Hong Kong

98. Dry Wave Cocktail Studio, Bangkok

99. Drinking & Healing, Ho Chi Minh City

100. Moonrock, Tainan

The ninth edition of Asia's 50 Best Bars will be unveiled at an awards ceremony to be held in Hong Kong on July 16, 2024.

