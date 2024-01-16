List Of India's 30 Best Bars For 2023 Revealed. The No. 1 Bar Is...

Results of India's 30 Best Bars for 2023 are out - Photo: Unsplash (for representational purposes only)

India's 30 Best Bars held its annual awards ceremony in Goa on January 15, 2024. Different accolades recognising bars and bartenders across the country were announced. The list of best bars for 2023 was topped by Sidecar, New Delhi. It was followed by Cobbler & Crew, Pune and Lair, New Delhi. Sidecar also won the award for best cocktail menu, while Cobbler & Crew took home the awards for 'Highest New Entry' as well as 'Best Bar Team'. Moreover, Aashi Bhatnagar from the team was crowned the Best Bartender for 2023.

Several other accolades were bestowed as part of the annual ceremony. Toit, Bangalore won the award for the 'Best Microbrewery Or Taproom.' ZLB23 at The Leela Palace, Bangalore and Copitas at The Four Seasons Hotel, Bangalore were named the 'Best Hotel Bars'. ZLB23 also won the award for 'Best Bar Design'. Comorin in Gurgaon was crowned the 'Best Restaurant Bar,' while the Polo Lounge at Hyatt Regency Delhi won the title of the 'Best Timeless Bar'.

The winners were chosen on the basis of "a poll of over 250 bar enthusiasts, beverage influencers and industry experts," as per the official site. For the full list of the top 30 bars, take a look below:

Here Are India's 30 Best Bars For 2023: