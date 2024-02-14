This Modern Indian Restaurant Is The Second Best In Middle East And North Africa For 2024

The list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa for 2024 was recently unveiled. A restaurant serving modern Indian cuisine was ranked second.

Tresind Studio is the second best restaurant in Dubai (Photo Credit: theworlds50best.com)

The prestigious list of the 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa for 2024 has been announced. Dubai restaurants dominate the list, with 5 features in the top 10 itself. Orfali Bros Bistro, helmed by three Syrian-born siblings, has been named the best in Dubai and the overall regional category. It is followed by Tresind Studio, Ossiano and Moonrise in Dubai. Tresind Studio serves modern Indian cuisine and is located at The Palm Jumeirah. It is helmed by celebrated chef Himanshu Saini.

Photo Credit: theworlds50best.com

Chef Himanshu grew up in Delhi and has worked under Chef Manish Mehrotra at Indian Accent. He went on to open Tresind in 2014 and Tresind Studio in 2018. He has emerged as one of the leading chefs shining a global spotlight on Indian cuisine. The tasting menu at Tresind Studio is called 'India Rising'. "It pays homage to the nation's storied 5000-year-old history and the plurality of produce that has long stocked its larder. Dishes within the menu are grouped into areas of the subcontinent," explains the official site of the World's 50 Best Awards. As diners embark on this culinary voyage through the country, they are also relocated to different parts of the restaurant. These shifts have been designed to mirror the dishes they are served. Tresind Studio was ranked 2nd among the 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa in 2023 as well. The same year, it was placed 11th in the list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants. Tresind Studio also currently holds 2 Michelin stars.

Apart from Dubai, the winners this year included establishments in Egypt, Israel, Lebanon, etc. Check out the complete list below.

Here Are The 50 Best Restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa for 2024:

  1. Orfali Bros Bistro, Dubai
  2. Tresind Studio, Dubai
  3. Ossiano, Dubai
  4. Moonrise, Dubai
  5. Khufu's, Cairo
  6. 3 Fils, Dubai
  7. Fakhreldin, Amman, Jordan
  8. Em Sherif, Beirut, Lebanon
  9. Fusions by Tala, Manama, Bahrain
  10. OCD Restaurant, Tel Aviv, Israel
  11. Kinoya, Dubai
  12. Kazoku, Cairo
  13. Zuma, Dubai
  14. 11 Woodfire, Dubai
  15. Sachi Giza, Giza, Egypt
  16. Baron, Beirut, Lebanon
  17. Boca, Dubai
  18. Shams El Balad, Amman, Jordan
  19. Mimi Kakaushi, Dubai
  20. George & John, Tel Aviv, Israel
  21. Jun's, Dubai
  22. Marble, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  23. LPM Dubai, Dubai
  24. Zooba (Zamalek), Cairo, Egypt
  25. Nomi, Monash, Israel
  26. Animar, Tel Aviv, Israel
  27. La Grande Table Marocaine, Marrakech, Morocco
  28. Bait Maryam, Dubai
  29. Sufra, Amman
  30. Reif Kushiyaki, Dubai
  31. Tawlet Mar Mikhael, Beirut, Lebanon
  32. 21 Grams, Dubai
  33. Sachi, Cairo, Egypt
  34. Milgo & Milbar, Tel Aviv, Israel
  35. Gaia, Dubai
  36. Alee, Amman
  37. Lowe, Dubai
  38. Izakaya, Cairo
  39. LPM Abu Dhabi, Abu Dhabi
  40. Lunch Room, Riyadh
  41. Row on 45, Dubai
  42. 61, Marrakech
  43. Opa, Tel Aviv
  44. 13C Bar in the Back, Amman
  45. Sesamo, Marrakech
  46. Alba by Enrico Crippa, Doha
  47. Cult Bistro, Tunis
  48. Talea by Antonio Guida, Abu Dhabi
  49. Cut by Wolfgang Puck, Manama, Bahrain
  50. Kuuru, Jeddah
