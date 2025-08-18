Srinagar-Jammu Highway Closed, Schools Shut Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides

The Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed for traffic after heavy rain triggered landslides and shooting stones in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district. Hundreds of vehicles were stranded on the highway.

The Kishtwar-Anantnag road has also been closed due to rain and landslides.

Schools across 10 districts of Jammu province have also been closed as the region is witnessing frequent landslides and flash floods.

The weather office has predicted rain in the next 24 hours amid a protracted rescue operation to find the bodies of those missing after Thursday's cloudburst in Kishtwar.

More than 60 people were killed, and over 80 are feared to be buried under mountains of slush and boulders in Kishtwar. Hundreds of rescuers and machines have been working around the clock to find bodies in the remote village of Padder in Kishtwar.

A cloudburst also hit Kathua district on Sunday, killing seven people, including five children. Several residential houses were damaged, and roads and rail lines were also affected due to flash floods caused by the cloudburst.

Authorities have also advised schools to exercise caution in the plains of the Valley.