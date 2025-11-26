Jammu And Kashmir Winter Vacations 2025: Schools Closed Till Feb 28 As Temperature Plunges

Jammu And Kashmir Vacations 2025: The School Education Department of Jammu and Kashmir has announced winter vacations for all schools in the winter zone of Jammu, as well as government and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Kashmir division. The government said the decision was taken due to temperatures falling several degrees below freezing across Kashmir over the past week.

Students in Pre-primary (Balvatika) Classes will have their vacations from today, November 26, until February 28, 2025. For Classes 1 to 8, vacations will begin on December 1 and end on February 28, 2025. Students from Classes 9 to 12 will have holidays from December 11 to February 22, 2025.

The official notice stated that teachers must remain available during the vacation period for any academic activity and must attend school from February 20, 2025 to make necessary arrangements for reopening.

Temperature in Kashmir

Kashmir has been experiencing extremely cold conditions in recent days and recorded a minimum temperature of minus three degree celsius in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Every year, for forty days, the harshest phase of winter-known locally as 'Chillai Kalan'-runs from December 21 to January 30.

During this period, many water bodies in the Valley, including rivers, streams, and lakes, freeze partially or completely as minimum temperatures drop to between minus 5 and minus 7 degree celsius, with the gap between day and night temperatures also narrowing.

When Will Schools Reopen?

Schools up to Class 8 are scheduled to reopen on March 1 next year, while higher classes will resume a week earlier, on February 22.