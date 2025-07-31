<i>Saawariya</i> Music Composer Monty Sharma On Arijit Singh's Massive Fee: "He Charges Rs 2 Crore Per Performance"

Arijit Singh has the entire nation swooning to his soulful music. Recently, music composer Monty Sharma, who has worked as a background music composer in Black and Ram-Leela, and as the music director for Sawaariya, revealed the massive amount that Arijit Singh gets paid per performance at every show.

What's Happening

Monty Sharma spoke at length about the changing trends in the music industry. He also shed light on the fees that Arijit Singh takes home after every performance.

The music composer told Lallantop, "When Arijit used to come and sit with me, he used to sit for 6 hours straight. Now, he charges Rs 2 crore for a performance, for a show. So if someone wants to do a show, they do give Rs 2 crore. Earlier, people used to hear songs on the Radio or on television; now, people have them on YouTube. So now the exposure has increased. With the emergence of OTT and YouTube, the money is humongous. So if I am doing a song for 15-20 lakhs, 90% of the rights audio company takes it. They are the ones making mad money right now."

Elaborating on how he has witnessed the evolving music industry, Monty Sharma added, "Everything has evolved over a period of time. Earlier, we used to make a complete song for Rs 2 lakh. This included an entire orchestra, which included 40 violins and a lot of other things. Eventually, when I created a brand name for myself after a couple of my works did well, I started to charge Rs 35,000 per song, irrespective of the other expenses included to make a song."

Arijit Singh's Latest Projects

As for Arijit Singh's latest work, he had sung Dhun from Mohit Suri's latest blockbuster, Saiyaara.

In Metro In Dino, he has lent his vocals to the songs Zamaana Lage, Mausam, and Qayde Se. Aavan Javan from War 2, which has dropped today, has also been sung by him and stars Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani.

In A Nutshell

