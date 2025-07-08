Fans Hit Back At Trolls For Mocking Anushka Sharma's Viral Wimbledon Outing With Virat Kohli

Last evening, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's pictures attending the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London went viral online. The two were sitting, watching Novak Djokovic play from the royal box on centre court.

However, the pictures that surfaced online were met with distasteful comments by trolls. They commented on Anushka Sharma's natural skin and how the couple looked bored at the game.

What's Happening

Some unflattering pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli surfaced online last evening. The duo were in London for the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.

The pictures showed the couple looking a tad bit disinterested. The internet also commented on how Anushka Sharma's face did not look as perfect as actresses usually do in their social media glam pictures.

Anushka Sharma fans did not take kindly to people judging her appearance and reacted by saying to stop judging women for 'ageing.'

How The Internet Supported Anushka Sharma

As soon as comments and a Reddit thread went viral, where internet users said Anushka Sharma looked bad in the pictures, there was another group of people who strongly reacted to such criticism.

The Reddit post read, "Photographer did her bad."

One person reacted to it, "No, the photographer didn't do her bad. You're being a B here. No wonder people are insecure."

While someone else mentioned, "Stop judging women for ageing like a human being."

Someone else said, "People looking at photos on Instagram - oh no, what is that photoshop, why the filter, so fake. People looking at untouched photos - eww bare skin with blemishes and lines eww."

Another user added, "Y'all have issues with filters, then you have issues with natural skin. Stop. She's only human."

Another person highlighted how no one commented on how Virat Kohli looked, and all the harsh comments were directed towards Anushka Sharma.

"Even Virat doesn't look how he used to look in his 20s. Why is the spotlight only on Anushka? Oh wait, women aren't supposed to age & look their age. That's the answer," read a remark.

One Redditor expressed, "Ageing is natural; being expressionless is natural; acne and face marks are natural. Stop being judgmental."

About Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

There have been several ongoing rumours about the power couple having settled in London. They have two children, Vamika and Akaay. As for Virat Kohli, the cricketer still plays ODIs, but he announced his retirement from Test cricket recently, and from T20Is last year.

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 film Zero. Her film Chakda Xpress, a biopic on Jhulan Goswami, wrapped up filming in 2022. There are no updates on its release date yet.

In A Nutshell

Pictures of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli went viral online recently from the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London. They were trolled for looking bored, as captured on camera. Several unsavoury comments were made on Anushka Sharma's natural skin that did not sit well with a certain section of the internet.